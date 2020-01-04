RD Burman’s 26th death anniversary: Here are some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s music maverick

As we remember Bollywood musical legend RD Burman on his 26th death anniversary, here's a look at some unknown facts about him

Bollywood has been home to several legends so far who had won millions of hearts with their soulful voice, music, acting prowess, directorial skills, etc. Amid these, there was a music maverick, who made the world dance to his tunes. We are talking about renowned music composer RD Burman who was fondly called Pancham Da. Crowned as the musical genius of the industry, Pancham Da was known for his unique style of composing music and never shied away from experimenting with his music. In fact, in his career of 33 years, Burman has given the industry an everlasting treasure trove of music.

Undoubtedly, Indian cinema suffered a great loss when Burman breathed his last on January 4, 1994. However, even after 26 years, his songs continue to rule our hearts. In fact, the remix versions of his songs are also turning out to chartbuster numbers. Besides, while we still cherish his songs, Pancham Da has also served as an inspiration for several music directors of this generation. On the occasion of his 26th death anniversary, we bring you some lesser-known facts about Bollywood musical legend RD Burman:

1. Pancham Da stepped into the world of music in the 1950s and composed his first song at the age of 9 for 1956 to release Funtoosh. Later, he also created the tune of the iconic number Sar Jo Tera Chakraaye which was included by his father Sachin Dev Burman in Guru Dutt’s Pyasa in 1957.

2. Burman is known to have popularized the use of mouth organ in Bollywood. In fact, not many people are aware of the fact that he played the mouth organ in Hai Apna Dil To Awara from Solva Saal starring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman in the lead.

3. Pancham Da was believed to eat, breathe and sleep music. It is also said that he would spend hours in his balcony to record the voice of raindrops. This isn’t all. He, apparently, composed the song Kancha Re Kancha Re from Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman starrer Hare Rama Hare Krishna in his dream.

4.RD Burman also initiated the use of the electric organ in Bollywood. He used these in the popular song O Mere Sona Re from the then much talked about movie Teesri Manzil.

5. He also recorded an international jazz album Pantera which was released in 1987. While it was radio chartbuster in New York Hit Parade, much to Burman’s disappointment, it failed to create any buzz in India.

6. In his career of over three decades, Pancham Da had composed music for around 331 movies. He has majorly worked with Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and his wife Asha Bhosle.

Read More