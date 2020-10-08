Rhea Chakraborty's legal battle ahead and 3 separate investigations, will there be a light at the end?

A long legal battle may definitely be on the cards, but Rhea Chakraborty should use this opportunity to slowly and steadily prove the naysayers.

Rhea Chakraborty walked out of the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai on Wednesday after being inside for 28 long days. The actress was arrested on 8 September by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of procurement of drugs. Since the announcement of Rhea's bail, Bollwyood celebrities have come forward and lauded the Bombay High Court judgement and at the same time slammed news channels for the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty.

As a 28-year-old, Rhea has put up with constant name calling, trolling and judgemental accusations levelled against her by not just fans of late actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput but also some of the most-watched journalists in the country. Since the demise of Sushant, Rhea has been accused of procuring drugs, administering it, abetment to suicide and financial fraud.

In the drugs case, while granting Rhea bail, the Bombay HC categorically stated: "She is not part of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits." And while Rhea has returned home, the legal tussle for the young actress who had begun her Bollywood career a few years ago seems like a long way ahead.

Three separate investigations

Soon after her bail, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer requested for a new forensic team to be formed after the earlier AIIMS report completely ruled out murder in the case. He also said that the drugs case wasn't strong. "The bail given to Rhea is on the premise of a narcotics case against her, which is very weak according to me. The real question is whether or not she administered the drugs to Sushant without his knowledge. Did she tell doctors, to whom she took him for treatment, about his usage," Vikas Singh said.

While Rhea's bail divided netizens with some calling it a failure on part of the Indian judiciary, the HC maintained in its order that Rhea was not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 or any other offence involving commercial quantity of drugs .

Apart from this drugs case, the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the money laundering angle has not caught any big fish. As per reports, the ED has found no big transactions from the Sushant's accounts to the bank account of Rhea. Whereas, the CBI is yet to furnish its final report but media reports have stated that they may also head in the direction of the AIIMS findings.

Despite three central agencies coming after her and her family, Rhea has fought the battle head on. Even in her televised interview the actress firmly stated that she is ready for whatever lies ahead.

So what exactly lies ahead for Rhea?

A long legal battle may definitely be on the cards, but the actress should use this opportunity to slowly and steadily prove the naysayers. Just a few weeks ago, it was widely reported that documentary filmmakers and publishing houses are eager on knowing the story of Rhea's life and a sneak peek into this period.

Rhea's film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is on the cards. Whereas producer Nikhil Dwivedi has extended his support to the Jalebi actor. He had tweeted, "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea."

The actress has already received a whole lot of support from netizens and a bevy of Bollywood celebrities and as rightly said, "Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas. Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet."

