Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma bring great punches of action, dialogues and drama in a gripping story in Antim

Antim, the cop & don tale from today's day and age, is a great attempt to enthrall and entertain the audience, in a classic filmy way! Its narrative revolves around Rahul (Aayush Sharma), a young and poor boy from regional Maharashtra, who ends up becoming one of the deadliest land mafias in Pune. The film shows him doing his business as usual, going against the law, breaking rules, making his own, and in the process, making way too many enemies for his own good.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar, showcases a rather rebellious gangster story on the onset. Satya (Sachin Khedekar), Rahulya's old father is shown being beaten up by some men of the dreadful land mafia who has also usurped their ancestral farm land. Rahul is troubled by this and soon heads on the journey of turning into a dreaded gangster himself.

Soon he turns a dutiful disciple to his mentor, the city's most well known goon, Nanya Bhai (Upendra Limaye). Then comes the highlight of Antim, Inspector Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan), who knows how and when to use his mind and muscles to clean up the city, bring about the much needed change from everything that is wrong. Including rapists to corrupt politicians to the local gundas. Salman is seen in a rather calm and composed character, unique to his previous cop characters from the past. A rather sanskari version this time, we can say. Which is a refreshing to watch for all Salman Khan fans! He plays to the gallery and there's more than enough meat for all the Salman Khan fans to chew on watching Salman as the affable and brave Sardar cop.

What's commendable is Aayush Sharma's sincere attempt playing his part and the massive physical transformation from a young lanky boy to a well built man. It's not just his body that has transformed but him, entirely, as an actor. He has portrayed the troubles and the pains of the young poor boy, who is left with no choice but to take matters in his own hands and put an end to his sufferings, doing to others what he himself suffered. He has proven, with this performance, that he is ready to bear a film on his able shoulders. Although Salman plays an important part in the film, Aayush stands tall creating his own space. Wont be surprised if you're reminded of Sanjay Dutt from Vastav, watching Ayush play the don.

Unlike most massy films, the girl (Mahima) here has a definitive role to play. And she does a great job of playing her part convincingly, with great elan. A refreshing face to have seen in Bollywood in the recent past.

The screenplay keeps you gripped throughout with a strong storyline and twists in the plots while it's songs are capable of getting the public dancing in single screens.

Antim is your typical massy entertainer with huge dollops of heavy-duty action and whistle podu dialogues.

Manjrekar has done complete justice to getting the Marathi flavour and nuances bang on throughout, despite having a mixed bag of cast members from across regions.

Antim is a perfect masala entertainer that will get the cinema halls thronging for Salman's sanskari cop character and dialogues, Aayush's renewed looks and performance, and all the goodies that audiences look out for in an action-packed potboiler!

If you're into classics from the Amitabh Bachchan era, packed with great action and dialogues and loads of spice, thrills and frills, then Antim: The Final Truth, is the film you will definitely enjoy!