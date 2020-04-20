Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, take a cue from these Bollywood divas to plan the perfect lockdown routine

The Coronavirus lockdown has everyone stay at home and now that there are still quite a number of days for the lockdown to get over, we thought you might take a cue from some of our Bollywood celebrities to plan the time while we are at it.

The lockdown period has been extended and so has our boredom. All that we are trying to do during this time is to find out ways to keep our boredom at bay and make this time a little more productive, to say the least. Social media is a great place to find inspiration during this time and while we work from home, we can still manage to spice up our day a little with some additional activities because this is the only time that we can indulge in it, isn't it?

And when we think of ideas to look out for, what better than social media and of course, the Bollywood bandwagon. We keep scrolling through their feed and we can never get enough of them, what we can do is take some inspiration from things they do and club it together into making an exciting week, or even a day for that matter. Right from Sara Ali Khan to to many others, there is a cue that we can take from everyone and so we thought, we would list them down for you and here are 5 activities that we can take inspiration from the B-town divas that will minimally help you kill time and be content at the same time.

Check out our list of activities right here:

Embrace Sara Ali Khan's energy

Sara has always kept up with her workout regime and while she was a regular at the gym, it is no different even now. Amidst the lockdown, Sara posted a short video of her workout captioning, 'I support Janta Curfew! Meanwhile fitness and motivation I Pursue! I sincerely urge this to become a worldview. Stay fit, stay safe, and stay home.' Sara also enlisted her regime that keeps her weight in touch, well known as Tabata workout and it consists of burpees, squat jumps, mountain climbers, reverse Lunges, shoulder taps in high plank, jumping jacks, 2 reverse lunges and 1 squat jump, burpees again. This can be an addition to kick start your dawn on a healthy note.

Pamper your skin like :

Malaika has always inspired us with her body and that glowing skin. Like every other star, Malaika is keeping us updated with her daily routine, sometimes cooking ladoos to satisfy her sweet tooth, or working out or enlightening us about her skincare hacks. As it turns out, the star follows a strict skincare routine of cleansing-toning-moisturizing, which is difficult for many of us to follow due to our hectic schedules, but during this lockdown, you can simply add this skincare regimen to your morning routine.

Chef like :

Even before the lockdown, Shilpa showed her love for cooking on social media, which she continues along with Yoga. She tries her hands on nearly all kinds of dishes making it as healthy as she can, and so, you can simply kill time by trying new dishes from her social media and treat your family. It’s a great way to curb boredom and have happy faces around while eating healthy.

Jazz it up like Ananya Panday:

Looking at Ananya, anyone can feel she is a blessed soul with that toned body and perfect skin. But the star tries all fitness methods like sports, gym, yoga and dance. Mostly, the diva is captured wearing Yoga pants, flaunting her Skechers shoes for her workout activities. Out of all, the gorgeous actress loves dancing the most, and when we talk about keeping up with the rhythm, what place can be better than home? Apart from the fact that it will teach you some moves, it will help in losing weight too and can simply be your evening routine during the quarantine period.

Read like Alia Bhatt:

If you follow the diva on Instagram, you know she is a big-time book worm. And well, her quarantine is all about self-help like reading books and petting her cat Edward. The very first post after the Janta curfew was official, the star posted a picture of a book captioning, ‘stay home & finish a book’. Reading a book definitely gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are, so let’s read the books we always wanted to but couldn’t or develop a habit of reading during this quarantine, which fits perfectly in your night routine.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×