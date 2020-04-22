Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma: How social media is helping actors to stay relevant during quarantine period

Now, more than ever, Bollywood celebs are active on social media. Do you think it would be difficult for them to stay relevant if it wasn't for social media?

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has brought us to a state we never thought we would ever be in the first place. It has been more than a month since India has been in state of lockdown. From rediscovering old hobbies to striking a balance between work and household chores, our way of living has been redefined. For Bollywood actors, this means that their hectic lives have come to a grinding halt and they can finally spend some much needed quality time with their family and kids. Back-to-back shoot schedules, endorsement shoots and their jet-set life often leaves them with no time. However, this lockdown has forced many celebs to take the time out and spend with better halves or even just appreciate the love they receive from their fans.

Now, more than ever, Bollywood celebs are active on social media. Since there is no direct interaction or full fledged interviews with the press amid these lockdown times, celebrities are relying heavily on the use of social media to stay connected with their fans. One of the most prominent examples is who recently hosted his #AskSRK round on Twitter.

Yaar yehi pehle aap...pehle aap mein pista jaa raha hoon...kya karoon. https://t.co/NcGHLVoWfB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in Bollywood currently. But one cannot simply ignore the fact that the actor has not starred in any film since his 2018 box office debacle Zero. It will be two years in December and a new film is no where on the cards since SRK has not officially announced his next film. However, has been dropping hints to stir up a storm on social media and among his die-hard fan clubs.

Not just SRK, his Zero co-star also is a social media sensation. Especially when the actress shares a picture with husband Virat Kohli. The photos in no time go viral and are widely shared across social media. Anushka, too, was last seen in Zero and since then hasn't announced any new project. In the last year or so, it is Anushka's social media posts that have put her under the spotlight. Be it her video with Virat while giving him a haircut or playing monopoly with her family, the actress still sends her fans into a tizzy.

It is rather hard to ignore the fact that social media plays a huge influential role. Actress is also another such celebrity that has millions of followers and actively posts on social media. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor which tanked at the box office but social media videos and photos have helped her fans stay afloat. Other actors who are often resorting to social media during this quarantine period include Kartik Aaryan, , , and Vicky Kaushal among others. Believe it or not, celebs also finally have time on their hands to notice fan art and are making it a point to share the same.

Many a times Bollywood celebs have also detested the use of social media. From saying that its too personal to saying that it destroys the intrigue of a superstar, looks like these actors clearly don't mind sharing tidbits from their personal life during this quarantine period.

Do you think it would be difficult for actors and actresses to stay relevant if it wasn't for social media? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

