Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan to Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra, Bollywood celebs who became parents via surrogacy

From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, here's a list of Bollywood celebs who became parents via surrogacy.

After having climbed up the ladder of success and reached the top spot in their careers, our B-Town celebs were ready to embrace parenthood. Many Bollywood couples became parents in their late 30s and 40s, thanks to modern science and technology! From and to and Raj Kundra, many Bollywood names have welcomed their children through surrogacy.

Here's a list of Bollywood couples who became parents via surrogacy:

1. Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy . The couple was already blessed with two children, Aryan and Suhana when they decided to bring baby AbRam into the world, who has now become one of the most loved star kids on the internet.

2. & Kiran Rao

Aamir has two kids, Junaid and Ira with his ex-wife Reena. The actor married Kiran Rao and they became one of the first few B-Town couples to have welcomed their baby through IVF surrogacy procedure. They were soon blessed with a baby boy whom they named Azad .

3.

Ace filmmaker/producer Karan Johar longed to embrace fatherhood. Karan had earlier stated in his book, his desire to have a child through adoption or surrogacy. Later he took on the responsibility of becoming a parent and welcomed his adorable twins Yash and Roohi through IVF surrogacy and became a single father.

4. Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently welcomed their baby daughter Samisha through surrogacy. Shilpa broke out the good news on her social media handle a while ago where she announced that their baby girl was born on February 15th, 2020. Shilpa and Raj are proud parents to their 7-year-old son Viaan and are extremely ecstatic about their daughter Samisha being a new addition to their family.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More