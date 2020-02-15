Shehnaaz Gill's Bigg Boss 13 Journey: Equation with Sidharth Shukla to captainship, all about the entertainer

Bigg Boss 13 finale is almost here and Shehnaaz Gill has managed to make it to the finale day, and just how. The Punjab ki Katrina Kaif has traversed a long journey with its own shares of highs and lows, and here's looking back at it.

Bigg Boss 13 has seen contestants who range from super serious to ultra funny, and while there are other measures to actually define the range of people, but when it comes to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, the singer's presence can rightly be measured in terms of how witty and entertaining she is. Right from the very beginning, when she set her foot on the stage until now, that is the very last day of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz has had quite the journey.

Just like every contestant, Shehnaaz too, has witnessed her share of highs and lows, and while no journey has been one like a bed of roses, Shehnaaz has managed to direct her path through the finale on her own terms and conditions. Be it standing up against her own people or, seeing the ones she loves slip away, Shehnaaz has had quite the journey on the show and we cannot deny the fact that it has been a fabulous one after all.

Initial affection for Paras Chhabra

When she was asked to pick a guy from the ones seated back when she first stood on the stage, she chose Paras Chhabra, and that, continued for a while until things went all haywire between the two. While many might blame Mahira Sharma for things going here and there, both of them had lost the connect they first had, and while Paras was bonding with Mahira, Shehnaaz had started to bond with Sidharth Shukla.

Shifting love towards Sidharth Shukla

Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth had started to have a sense of mutual affinity towards each other and that is when it all started. While we don't know the exact moment when she became super loyal to Sidharth, when she did, there was no looking back, apart from the fights that the two kept having under certain circumstances after all. But, there's nothing that changed their equation despite the rollercoaster together.

Emotional breakdown in the house

Shehnaaz has been someone who has probably cried the most inside the Bigg Boss house, and while the reasons have been many, she has had a difficult time because of Sidharth on multiple occasions. Be it her fight with Paras, Mahira Sharma, or all these feelings she has to deal with, Shehnaaz has cried on multiple instances, and in fact, has also ended up beating herself, which wasn't received well by anyone.

Emergence of SidNaaz

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship in the house has seen multiple phases, right from one where they were always together, to all those times she wasn't in his favour and they fought over multiple things. However, through all of this, including all those times she has supported Sidharth and the few days she had to stay without him, there have been lows she has had to deal with, and now, she has come out a true winner in her own sense.

Earning the captainship

Shehnaaz was pitted against Vishal Aditya Singh during the captainship task, and while their task was difficult in the sense that they had to make the housemates sacrifice their personal belongings, she did manage to make it through and most of the people did it with a huge smile on their faces, and well, at the end of it, she had a huge smile on her face as well.

Being called a flipper

Shehnaaz has tried to stand by whoever she feels is right, and while she has had a difficult time when Sidharth's loyalties grew towards Mahira and Paras, she has also stood against every single person in the house to simply stand by what she believes in. Be it the tasks, or fights in the house, she has spoken up, and if that has given her the tag of a flipper, she has happily embraced it now.

Meeting Kartik Aaryan and Gautam Gulati

Shehnaaz has spoken about Gautam on multiple occasions and on a day she actually hopes for him to enter the Bigg Boss house, he did, and that was a moment she will cherish because she couldn't stop herself from showering him with all those kisses. Shehnaaz met Kartik no just once but twice, and well, she sure was super enthusiastic and on cloud 9 both the times and now, here's Kartik Aaryan, actually rooting for her to win the show.

Ending the show with the tag of an entertainer

At the end of it all, Shehnaaz has in fact, been given the title of an entertainer in the house, and not just her fans, even and the co-contestants agree because she was credited for giving the show this extension if gone by the majority. So, who are you rooting for?

