Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revisits Gabru: 5 other recreated songs B Town has dropped & it's just January

So, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer dropped today. The Bollywood movie, which attempts to tackle homophobia, sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitu Kumar in the lead. While the trailer is intriguing, giving another opportunity to Ayushmann to explore a different role, the second half of the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer left us shaking our heads. The trailer revealed that the movie is revisiting a Punjabi track titled Gabru. Now, for those who aren't aware, Gabru was released early last decade and watched Yo Yo Honey Singh collaborate with singer J Star.

Just when we thought Bollywood was going to leave behind remixes and recreations in the decade gone by, Bollywood has affirmed that the recreations are here to stay. With almost all trailers released this month, we came across several old hit numbers revisited and we cannot help but facepalm. With the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer, here's a look at the older hit songs revisited and may we remind you, it is just January!

Lagdi Lahore Di - Street Dancer 3D

Illegal Weapon - Street Dancer 3D

Ole Ole - Jawaani Jaaneman

Gallan Kardi - Jawaani Jaaneman

Twist - Love Aaj Kal

There is no denying that it is merely the chorus that is taken from the older songs. The remixes might be good, some even fit perfectly with the tone of the movie. But our music playlist crave for some original tracks. We want to dance songs like "Cutie Pie," "My Name Is Sheela," "Badri Ki Dulhania" and "Break Up Song"? Here's hoping 2020's journey on the music front goes back to the basics and originals.

