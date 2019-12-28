Simmba completes a year; 5 interesting factors about the Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan starrer

The millennial actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan collaborate for the first time in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. Sara marked her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. While her strong and impactful performance was lauded by the audience, the actress opted to go all fun and quirky in her next with Ranveer Singh. That's when Ranveer Singh played the cupid and introduced Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan.

Another name got added to the list of Bollywood chartbuster remakes when Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan shook their leg to the reprised version of the 90s song Aankh Maare. Being a Rohit Shetty franchise, the leading cast of Golmaal, , Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade made a special appearance in the song and hinted at Golmaal 5 as they signaled number 5 with their palm.

4. The third installment of Rohit Shetty's Police Universe

After Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba marks the third installment in Rohit Shetty's Police Universe. After having introduced us to an honest and righteous cop Bajirao Singham in the first two parts, Rohit Shetty shows us a money-minded cop Simmba who undergoes a change of heart and sides with truth only after he is hit by a mishap.

5. 's introduction as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi

It was not only Golmaal 5 that was announced, but the Rohit Shetty directorial also introduced as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in a cameo role, thus announcing the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's Police Universe where Akki plays the titular role. The actor plays the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the film is slated for March 27, 2020 release.

