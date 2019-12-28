Simmba completes a year; 5 interesting factors about the Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan starrer
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba released a year ago on December 28, 2018. The film sees the two millennial stars collaborate for the first time. Simmba, a corrupt police officer, works for an influential smuggler. However, his life takes an unusual turn when his rakhi sister is murdered by the goons working for the same smuggler and he decides to avenge her death. Meanwhile, he meets Shagun, the love of his life but he must save the city and seek revenge from the wrongdoers.
As the film celebrates its first anniversary, let's look at 5 interesting factors about Simmba.
1. Remake of Telugu film Temper
Simmba is a remake of the hit Telugu film titled Temper starring NTR Junior. Simmba is the Hindi version of the same film with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Ranveer Singh reprises the role of a corrupt police officer who goes through a change of heart later as his rakhi sister is raped and murdered by a bunch of goons who smuggle drugs at a night club. The alleged goons work for Durva, the same smuggler that Simmba worked for and hence, he plans to seek revenge from him.
2. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's collaboration
The millennial actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan collaborate for the first time in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. Sara marked her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. While her strong and impactful performance was lauded by the audience, the actress opted to go all fun and quirky in her next with Ranveer Singh. That's when Ranveer Singh played the cupid and introduced Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan.
3. Hint about Golmaal 5 in Aankh Maare
Another name got added to the list of Bollywood chartbuster remakes when Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan shook their leg to the reprised version of the 90s song Aankh Maare. Being a Rohit Shetty franchise, the leading cast of Golmaal, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade made a special appearance in the song and hinted at Golmaal 5 as they signaled number 5 with their palm.
4. The third installment of Rohit Shetty's Police Universe
After Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba marks the third installment in Rohit Shetty's Police Universe. After having introduced us to an honest and righteous cop Bajirao Singham in the first two parts, Rohit Shetty shows us a money-minded cop Simmba who undergoes a change of heart and sides with truth only after he is hit by a mishap.
5. Akshay Kumar's introduction as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi
It was not only Golmaal 5 that was announced, but the Rohit Shetty directorial also introduced Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in a cameo role, thus announcing the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's Police Universe where Akki plays the titular role. The actor plays the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the film is slated for March 27, 2020 release.
