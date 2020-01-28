From Smita Patil to Kangana Ranaut, check out the Bollywood divas who were awarded the Padma Shri in their 30s

Padma Shri Award 2020: The Padma Shri Award is the fourth highest civilian honour for any citizen of the country. Here’s a list of Bollywood actresses in their 30s who were conferred with this prestigious honour. Check it out.

In India, Padma Shri Award is the fourth highest civilian honour to be conferred upon any citizen of the country. Recently, on Republic Day 2020, the Padma Shri Award was conferred upon several Bollywood personalities who have contributed to the field of art. In Bollywood, several male and female stars have been awarded the Padma Shri since the Padma Awards were instituted back in 1954. However, some of the stars in Bollywood achieved this milestone pretty early on in their career.

More specifically, female actresses in Bollywood have managed to contribute to the field of cinema and their talent has kept the flag of Hindi cinema flying high. Some of the actresses who were conferred upon the Padma Shri in their 30s include late Smita Patil, Jonas, , , Vidya Balan and Kajol. The youngest of them all is late Smita Patil who was awarded the Padma Shri for her excellent contribution to the world of Cinema.

Here’s a closer look at actresses who got Padma Shri in their 30s:

1. Smita Patil

Regarded as one of the finest actresses of her times, Smita Patil is one of the most renowned names in Bollywood. She appeared in what was called ‘Parallel cinema’ and became the face of it. Patil’s performances in films like Manthan, Bhumika, Aakrosh, Mirch Masala and Waaris are still remembered by the patrons of cinema. At the age of 30, Smita Patil was awarded the Padma Shri in 1985 for her contribution to film, theatre and television. For her films, Chakra and Bhumika, Patil was even conferred with National Award in the years 1977 and 1980. Her work paved the way for parallel cinema in the country and she is an idol for many actors in Bollywood.

2. Kangana Ranaut

On Republic Day 2020, Kangana Ranaut was among the list of Bollywood stars conferred with the Padma Shri Award. The Panga actress is known for her films like Manikarnika, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion, Queen and many more. Despite being from outside the industry, Ranaut managed to make a name for herself that is here to stay. For her outstanding contribution to the world of cinema, Kangana was conferred with Padma Shri on Republic Day at the age of 32. She becomes the second youngest actress to be awarded the Padma Shri.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Known for films like Fashion, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do and more, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a name for herself in the industry with her hard work and determination. It was due to her commitment to Hindi cinema that she was conferred with the Padma Shri at the age of 34. Priyanka managed to not only become popular in India but also across the globe. More than just an actress, Priyanka also got into production of regional films with Purple Pebble Pictures and her recent Marathi film Paani was awarded the National Award too. Priyanka's recent film, The Sky Is Pink won her critical acclaim and Internationally, at the TIFF 2019, it got a great response.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

With films like Taal, Guru, Hum Dil De Chuka Sanam and many more to her name, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 at the age of 36 for her contribution to Indian cinema. The diva received the award from then President of India Pratibha Patil. Aishwarya has managed to leave a global footprint with her crossover films like Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices and is one of the most talented stars in the country. Recently, Aishwarya is shooting for Mani Ratnam's epic film based on the novel, Ponniyin Selvan in which she will be seen as the antagonist.

5. Kajol

Recently, Kajol won hearts with her stellar performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. However, her contribution to Indian cinema goes beyond that. With films like Gupt, Dushman, Baazigar, My Name is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and many more, Kajol didn’t just prove her acting mettle but also made a place for herself in people’s hearts. In the year 2011, Kajol was awarded the highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in her 30s by Pratibha Patil.

6. Vidya Balan

At the age of 35, Vidya Balan was conferred upon the Padma Shri for her outstanding contribution to the world of cinema. With films like Parineeta, Dirty Picture, Paa, Tumhari Sulu, Mission Mangal and many other to her name, Vidya remains one of the most popular and talented stars in the country. Vidya has time again proved her acting prowess and even has won the National Award for her film The Dirty Picture. Once again, she will be seen entertaining audiences in a biopic based on the life of mathematician, Shakuntala Devi.

