From Street Dancer 3D to Saaho; A look at Shraddha Kapoor's fashionable looks from her films

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood right now and she has been giving fashion inspiration to the young girls via her films. Here's looking at some of her looks from her recently released films.

Actress is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood right now, and she has been giving fashion inspiration to the young girls via her films. Earlier today, the actress released the new poster from her upcoming film Street Dance, revealing her look from the film, In which the actress looks astonishing.

Known as a lively person, Shraddha the multi-talented beauty plays many roles in her life as well as films with ease. From shorts to a saree, her outfits in the films are widely appreciated and imitated by the younger generation. Here's looking at some of her looks from her recently released films.

Street Dancer - Shraddha nailed her uber-chic look as she sported kohl eyes and poker-straight hair while wearing black shorts and neon green bralette paired with fishnet leggings and boots.

Stree - Apart from this Shraddha's character looks from her past films have been very different from each other. In Stree, the simple yet graceful look of Shraddha's character struck a chord with the audience, that they even recreated the look and posted it on their social handles.

Saaho - While in Saaho the actress played the role of a police officer her character demanded to keep her look professional, she wore shirts and formal trousers.

Chhichhore - In her last outing 'Chhichhore' the actress donned two different looks as the storyline of the film was based in two different time periods. One where Shraddha sported short hair and wore skirts with top during the early days in the film, while during the later half the actress wore printed Saree with a plain blouse or loose Kurtis.

Apart from these looks, the actress earlier next year will be seen in Baaghi 3, the franchise films she started with Tiger Shroff in 2016, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Shraddha has been the talk of the town as she is the only actress to give back to back hits with her films in 2019, she has raised the bar for herself with every project and left the audiences startled.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More