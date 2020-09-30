  1. Home
Suhana Khan's 'End Colourism' post is compelling, are actors taking notes on the power of social media?

Calling out haters and trolls, Suhana Khan wrote about how adults have commented on her skin colour and even labelled her as 'kaali chudail (black witch)'.
Mumbai
Suhana Khan's 'End Colourism' post is compelling.Suhana Khan's 'End Colourism' post is compelling, are actors taking notes on the power of social media?
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who made her Instagram debut earlier this year has garnered attention from all over for her photos, videos and gorgeous makeup tutorial selfies. The young star kid, who has already been the target of nepotism and was called out for her magazine cover, decided to go public on Instagram but kept the comments section limited. On Tuesday, Suhana acknowledged that there are many issues and highlighted one such grave issue of colourism that finds place specifically in the Indian context.  

Calling out haters and trolls, Suhana wrote about how adults have commented on her skin colour and some even labelled her as 'kaali chudail (black witch)'. Suhana also shared screenshots of such comments and elaborated on how no young boy or girl should in anyway feel inferior due to their physical attributes. 

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure."

Why is Suhana's post powerful?

All of 20, Suhana as a young adult has managed to address a deep-rooted issue in India that has been a contentious subject especially in the last few months. With the Black Lives Matter movement and brands like Fair and Lovely dropping 'fair', Suhana's post comes as a reminder that Indians are indeed obsessed with fairness. 

As SRK's daughter, Suhana's articulate post also makes her one of the few people from the film industry who have spoken up on the acceptance of brown skin and how there's absolutely nothing wrong with it. Bollywood actors have time and again come under fire for endorsing fairness cream products and selling the idea that being fair equates to being successful in life. Celebrities like Nandita Das, Abhay Deol and Bipasha Basu have time and again slammed fairness cream endorsements. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana also called out preset notions of 'Indian families' who often make a person's skin colour a topic of discussion. "I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism," Suhana remarked. 

While Suhana's post was appreciated by many, scores of others used this opportunity to counter it with Shah Rukh Khan's fairness cream commercials. To this we say, can't a young girl have an opinion of her own? An individually formed opinion, based on personal experiences, which differs from her parents?  

We wonder, if Bollywood actors are taking notes on how effectively they can use their social media power. 



