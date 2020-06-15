Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Huge loss and a wake-up call on many levels

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 in Mumbai. His untimely demise has left the entire film industry shocked but has also raised certain questions.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has shocked people and it’s still unbelievable news for the ones who knew him. Social media is flooded with messages, condolences and theories behind the drastic step taken by the actor. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment and there were reports about him suffering from depression for the last six months.

It is definitely a huge loss. But it’s also a wake-up call on many levels for the industry and the society as a whole.

The nepotism debate

After his demise, many celebrities spoke about mental health and its importance but some also questioned Bollywood and its hypocrisy. A few years back, opened the Pandora box, questioning the prevalent nepotism in the industry.

#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint pic.twitter.com/PI70xJgUVL — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 15, 2020

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was supposed to work with Sushant on an ambitious project, Paani but got shelved after YRF backed out as producers.

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 14, 2020

There are many young 'outsiders' in this industry. Remember this - there is an establishment that will make you feel like the next big thing until they need you. They will drop you and mock you as soon as you falter. Do not fall for the trap. The ones that celebrate you... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 15, 2020

and too put up condolence messages but by then the social media had turned into a war ground where Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and got trolled and accused of nepotism. He was appreciated by critics for his debut, for his noteworthy performances in Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, among others. His films were also not just critics' choices, it did decently well in revenue terms. It is indeed shocking that despite having been part of films that have done remarkably well at the box office, his film Drive had an OTT release. Sushant’s career was many times compared with ’s journey from TV to Bollywood. Yet, it’s shocking that the actor didn’t have one industry friend who he could confide in.

There are many tweets and comments where the celebrities have half-confessed that they knew but did nothing about it. What’s the benefit of a public expression of guilt trip now? Yes, nepotism exists in all industries. But when you not just promote nepotism but also create hurdles for upcoming talents with no Godfathers, the industry must be held accountable. The worst we can do is to pass off the struggle as ingenuine. At least give due credit to those who deserve it.

Respect the dead

It didn’t take much time before pictures of Sushant started circulating on chat groups. There were discussions floating conspiracy theories on what could have been the reasons, turning this into a vulture attempt in whodunnit. It’s vulturism and highly disrespectful. Did he deserve it?

Fairweather friends

Ugte sooraj ko salaam, is a phrase which is often used to state how the industry functions. Fairweather friends and death in oblivion are curses that continue to haunt the industry. From Bhagwan Dada, Meena Kumari, Lalita Pawar, A K Hangal, to even Parveen Babi, there are many such instances where the industry forgot the stars once they held high on their shoulders. It’s time for us to take a pause and reflect: are we ready to live up with this anymore?

Actor-Producer Nikhil Dwivedi's tweet questioned Bollywood whether they are in touch with few other actors who might not be popular today.

At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant..

Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No!

But u were, whn they were doing well#SushantSinghRajput — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) June 14, 2020

Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha too questioned where the industry was when Sushant needed them.

#SushantSinghRajput is no more and suddenly the entire industry has great things to say about him. Where were you when he and so many like him actually needed you? DON’T JUST SAY THINGS...FUCKING MEAN THEM! #Bollywood #Media #Hypocrites https://t.co/3UcGhTfLVK — Rajat Barmecha (@barmecharajat) June 14, 2020

Mental health

According to the World Health Organisation, India has the highest suicide rate in South East Asia (at 16.5 suicides per 100,000 people).

There is still a stigma attached to mental health issues. Our sporadic outburst in support and acknowledgment of the issue isn’t enough. Every time we hear a celebrity speak about it, it becomes a bandwagon with all and sundry jumping on the issue, and then it fades away. On social media, the industry unites and agrees that it’s a critical issue and has to be dealt with. On the other hand, films continue to highlight mental health as a matter of joke. Where does the sensitivity vanish when we jest about such issues?

