Is Taapsee Pannu's Thappad a strong answer to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh?

Bollywood has seen a wave of fresh content greet the audiences in recent times. From intriguing characters to spectacular scripts, movie buffs in India have a lot to look forward to considering the web boom as well. While some stay true to the tried-and-tested methods, filmmakers and production houses are taking leaps to experiment and bring something new every single time. This year as well, we will be witnessing stories that will address issues like homophobia and domestic violence. One such film is 's Thappad which created quite a noise on social media with its trailer.

For long enough, Hindi cinema has portrayed misogyny under the garb of protectiveness. With Thappad being an intense drama, the film's trailer got many talking and drawing comparisons to last year's starrer Kabir Singh. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial generated a huge buzz as many believed the film to portray a completely misogynistic approach. That wasn't all, the lead female's timid character set off many others.

In contrast, Taapsee's upcoming film shows the actress putting herself first as she divorces her husband when he slaps her at a party. While many have loved Taapsee's fierce role, some others could not help but point out how Thappad is actually a slap in the face of Kabir Singh. However, Taapsee says that the film is not an answer to Kabir Singh. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actress pointed out, "That’s not to say that Thappad is an answer to Kabir Singh. The general impression is that bad guys get violent, but seemingly good, loving men can also resort to violence because of conditioning."

Taapsee's statement couldn't be any more true. While films like Kabir Singh put the spotlight on such deranged characters, the fact is that it is the harsh truth not just in India's rural regions, but is very much prevalent in the urban areas as well. If you do happen to take a look at the statistics, domestic abuse numbers will not only alarm you but make you go WTF?

Is the timing for Thappad right?

There has never been a better time to make films that scream the message of feminism and women empowerment. After the poignant #MeToo movement sweeped India and the entertainment industry in particular, it has become more important than ever for filmmakers, production houses, writers and creative experts in the industry to rethink roles of and for women actors. And we are more than happy to see actresses like Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, lead the way with refreshing material.

