Thappad: 7 statements from people talking about journalism that feel like a slap on the face

Not all slaps are those that actually hit the face, some simply hit you hard, without even touching you. Here are some of them that someone who is into journalism has to often deal with.

's film Thappad releases today, and while the movie deals with domestic violence, it does so, by talking about a slap, and nothing more. However, with this film, the issue about how just one slap is enough to change things, and the fact that domestic violence is domestic violence irrespective of its gravity. The movie has been creating quite the buzz ever since the first trailer released, and well, we are guessing that the movie will do well after all.

Meanwhile, the entire concept of how a thappad changes things, or how one slap is deep enough to leave a scar, we thought of how there are so many slaps that we don't see or feel, but they hit equally hard, and often, boil our blood. It could be something as basic as someone constantly reminding you about not being married even though you are 30, or about how you are still not earning when you have finished college. But today, I thought I would give our kind, journalists, some credit for the work we do, and so, listed down 7 statements that feel like nothing short of a tight slap on our profession:

1. Jinhe marks nahi milte vo media field me jaate hai.

People who don't get good marks are the ones who get into the media field.

2. Yeh bhi koi profession hota hai?

Is this even a legit profession?

3. Yeh as a hobby thik hai, career kon banata hai?

This is just a hobby, who makes a career out of it?

4. Tum TV pe nahi bolti, toh fir kesi journalist?

You don't come on TV, what kind of a journalist are you?

5. Iske liye padhai bhi karni padti hai?

One has to actually study to be a journalist?

6. Journalist toh koi bhi ban sakta hai, usme konsi badi baat hai?

Anyone can be a journalist, what's the big deal about that?

7. Yeh bhi koi life hai? Har samay sachet rehna padta hai.

Is this even a life, you have to be at the edge all the time!

