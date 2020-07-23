Throwback Thursday: Taapsee Pannu's four big box office successes that made her the star she is today

Over the years, Taapsee Pannu has been known for picking the right scripts, striking a chord with the audiences and her stellar performances.

Just like all other industries, the Bollywood film industry also came to a standstill in March 2020 when the nation-wide lockdown was announced. Since then, Bollywood has seen an unrest like no other. From the passing away of legendary actors to the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the past few months have given movie buffs, fans and industry folks a series of shocking news. Amidst all of this, there have been raging debates on social media surrounding nepotism and 'real' talent in Bollywood. Some of the celebrities that have been the centre of this discussion include , , , , Swara Bhasker among others.

While this debate on insiders and outsiders continues and occupy prime time slots on television, we decided to take a look at Taapsee Pannu's box office hits since she made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2013. While it has been only seven years for Taapsee in Bollywood, the actress made quite a mark in Tamil and Telugu cinema before setting her base in Mumbai. Over the years, the actress has been known for picking the right scripts, striking a chord with the audiences and her stellar performances.

Pink

While she began her Bollywood journey with David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor, Taapsee did not instantly achieve fame and become popular. The actress has to toil her way through before she landed Pink opposite the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. While Big B's performance is the highlight of this film, Taapsee stood out opposite strong performers and cemented her position with an impressive performance. The film wasn't a blockbuster, but was declared a semi-hit and paved the way for Taapsee to bag bigger projects.

Judwaa 2

Another David Dhawan directorial, Taapsee in Judwaa 2 took her fans and even the critics by surprise with her sizzling role in the action-comedy. Just before the actress could be stereo-typed as someone who would only opt for socially relevant scripts or serious roles, Taapsee surprised many with her act in Judwaa 2. The film may have not impressed the critics, but was surely a box office success.

Badla

Taapsee Pannu reunited with Amitabh Bachchan for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Badla which was an official adaptation of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film was made on a meagre budget of Rs 10 crore but its crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office successfully. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee's onscreen presence was strong and both the actors gave a phenomenal performance leaving the viewer thoroughly impressed with the end result.

Mission Mangal

Yes, this wasn't a solo film for Taapsee, but an ensemble cast of talented actors like Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, , and Kirti Kulhari among others. The film brought these immensely talented women as scientists under one roof and saw them work together to achieve the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. Their stories were humble and relatable which is why this film went on to become a huge box office hit crossing Rs 200 crore.

Apart from these four box office successes, Taapsee also starred in some socially poignant films like Mulk and Thappad being the latest which was widely acclaimed by critics. Taapsee's act in films like Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh and Manmarziyaan among others has been applaud-worthy.

