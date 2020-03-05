From Vijay Varma to Neena Gupta, take a look at supporting actors who bring more than talent to the big screen

The supporting cast in recent times has become of prime importance for the success of films at the box office. Let's take a look at Bollywood's talented crop of supporting actors in recent times:

Films in the Bollywood industry often put the spotlight only on actors and actresses. Well, while they are the USP for every film, the supporting cast in recent times has gone to become of prime importance for the success of films at the box office. Over the years, the definition of supporting cast has undergone a massive change and more and more filmmakers and writers are coming up with strong and memorable supporting characters. In the last two-three years itself, supporting actors in many films have struck the right chord and at times made more noise than the lead actors.

Let's take a look at Bollywood's talented crop of supporting actors in recent times:

Surekha Sikhri

This Indian theatre artist has floored us many times. Right from the small screen to the big, Sikhri is a supremely talented artist who recently gave us the chills in Netflix's Ghost Stories. But it is her performance in Badhaai Ho last that really put the spotlight on her and even got her the coveted National Award. We wish we get to see more of Sikhri's talent this year.

Vijay Varma

This talented lad will be remembered as Moeen until his next big role, but Vijay Varma not just impressed us in Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy but also reminded us of his fine work in Amitabh Bachchan and starrer Pink. Did you know Vijay also starred in a TV show named Rishta.com in 2010. He was recently seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Ghost Stories.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's contribution in this category has been immense. The actor won hearts with small but memorablel roles. His comic timing and love for acting simply reflects through whenever he appears on the screen. Stree, Sacred Games, Luka Chuppi, Mirzapur, Gangs of Wasseypur and the list could go on. Pankaj has gone on to become one of the top stars today with his talent.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's filmography includes a mix of shows, films and ads. However, he was memorable in his latest release in January 2020 -- starrer Chhapaak. The actor has often won hearts with his next door guy looks. From Lootera to Half Girlfriend to Broken But Beautiful, Vikrant Massey is a treat to the eyes.

Seema Pahwa

One of the most underrated actors, Seema Pahwa is a powerhouse of talent. Starred in multiple films in the supporting cast, like Bala, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dum Laga K Haisha and others, the actress often lights up the screen with her presence. She was also nominated for this year's Filmfare Best Supporting Actress but lost out to another talented actress and National Award winner Amruta Subhash. Seema also helmed Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi --a family drama which premiered at the 2019 Mumbai Film Festival.

Neena Gupta

Last but not the least is actress Neena Gupta who can well be considered one of the breakout stars in the last few years. After a sabbatical, Neena Gupta made a comeback with Badhaai Ho and how. Since then there has been no stopping the talented star who was last seen in Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

These are just few of the many talented supporting actors who continue to entertain us with their work. Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More