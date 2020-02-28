When a single slap in Thappad reminded me of my abusive relationship; What's your story?

The film's trailer indeed took me back to the days when things inside the four walls of my home were not the brightest. Read on to know my story.

It probably starts with a nudge or an argument, and in no time, snowballs into something bigger. Well, not always. But in events when it does, domestic violence is not too far from being subjected upon someone. You would be mistaken if you think women are the only beings at the receiving end of domestic violence. It also includes men and the elderly or people in same-sex relationships. The revelation comes to a person only when they themselves have been through it and can relate to it better. It was a similar story for someone like me who wasn't aware of how much is too much? When to draw the line?

An abusive partner, toxic relationships and emotional abuse are just few of the many things that fall under the umbrella of domestic violence. It all began just a few months into marriage when he started showing small yet powerful signs that could have led to something bigger. A stressful work life led to more consumption of alcohol and an ever-increasing distance between us. Short temper and the need to constantly have control over things led to numerous fights which often resulted into him hitting me.

As is common, I tried to normalise and let it go, but things took a turn for the worse when the violence got worse by the day not just by him, but his family as well. It has been a few years since I decided to finally end things and pack up and leave. It took some time but it only gets easier with time.

So, when a powerful film like Thappad with a strong social message aims to open the eyes of many, it not only brings a sense of relief but also joy. The feeling of joy that I did overcome these hurdles and left an abusive partner behind to come out of years of depression and embrace life in a whole new way. The film's trailer indeed took me back to the days when things inside the four walls of my home were not the brightest.

