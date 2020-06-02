Why Bollywood celebs' stoic silence on migrant issues & violence back home is problematic

Bollywood celebrities have failed to shine light on heartbreaking issues such as the migrants' plight and call out the government for its haphazard management.

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement has gained momentum yet again after the death of an unarmed black man last week in Minneapolis, USA. African-American man George Floyd died in police custody when an officer choked him to death by kneeling on his neck. The officer did not budge despite Floyd constantly repeating 'I can't breathe' resulting in his death. With the cop has now been charged with third degree murder, US citizens have taken to the street to protest against racism, hate crimes and white supremacy. As of Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the United States imposed curfews as violent clashes ensued.

In the middle of a pandemic, US now has fresh reasons to worry. Not just citizens, but scores of celebrities in the west have also in some way joined these protests. While some have taken to the streets, others have been donating money to help bailout protestors. In India, too, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts on George Floyd's death and express their grief over the issue.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Jonas, Bollywood stars have shared social media posts on the same. Priyanka had written a detailed post which read, "There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. ⁣⁣"

However, in the wake of these posts, one thing that sticks through is that Bollywood celebrities find it extremely hard to comment or show support to issues of national importance that have been taking place on their home soil. In just this past month, migrants have been run over by a train, a toddler has tried to wake up his dead mother at an Indian railway station and thousands have walked home for hundreds of kilometres hungry.

Apart from a few donations, Bollywood celebrities have failed to shine light on these heartbreaking issues and call out the government for its haphazard management of migrants. Netizens, too, seem to have take note of the fact and have called out this hypocrisy.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah was one of the many people who took a dig at celebrities. He wrote, "So much respect for all the celebrities tweeting #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER. It takes courage to bring your cowardice to the fore when you tweet for American lives but can't tweet for Indian lives." Another user wrote, "Those very privileged Indians are now crying about racism in US, they were completely silent when religious fanatics killed minorities in India in the name of religion and race."

Yes, celebs will face trolling for their views if they do take a stand, but how much are they actually losing. A movie being boycott, a trashy comments sections or maybe an FIR?

Do you think its high time that Bollywood celebrities need to speak up on grave issues in the country? Let us know in the comments below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×