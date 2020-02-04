World Cancer Day: Check out inspiring quotes from Bollywood celebs who fought and won the battle with cancer

On World Cancer Day, here are powerful statements by the Bollywood celebs such as Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre and Anurag Basu among others who battled with cancer.

On 4th February, every year, World Cancer Day is observed to promote awareness about the life-threatening disease. For the unversed, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide; however, with breakthrough research and treatment, the deadly disease can be conquered. On World Cancer Day, today, we have compiled some of the powerful statements by the Bollywood celebs who battled cancer. These statements are truly an inspiration to many people.

1. Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap has always been vocal about her fight with cancer. She kept her fans updated with her health status. For the unversed, she was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. In an interview with The Times of India, she opened up on the same. She said, " If I celebrate the fact that I had cancer, I’m not celebrating the disease, but the way I fought it." She added how never played the victim and she also never asked the question, "why me". She stated, "Probably the reason I suffered is to spread the word, make people more aware, and normalise the conversation around breast cancer and its early detection."

2. Manisha Koirala

In a shocking turn of events, Koirala, who is best known for several great movies such as Dil Se, Bombay and 1942: A Love Story was detected with Ovarian Cancer in 2012. She even wrote a book, on her struggle. In an interview with PTI, she had said that cancer had made her kinder and gentler. She added how cancer taught her that “we are all interconnected and intertwined”. In another interview, she had said that cancer is a gift of her life. She stated, "I think cancer came into my life as a gift. My vision is sharper, my mind clearer, my perspective realigned. I have succeeded in transforming my passive-aggressive anger and anxiety into more peaceful expressions (sic)."

3. Anurag Basu

Popular filmmaker Anurag Basu, who made movies such as Gangster, Life in a... Metro, Kites, Barfi among others suffered from a type of leukemia in 2004. Doctors had given him a few months to live. However, he fought with cancer and emerged as a winner. Basu told IANS, "The first step to fight cancer is to be happy. I feel when it comes to fighting cancer, 50 percent cure can be attributed to medication and another 50 percent to will power."

4. Lisa Ray

Supermodel-turned-actress Lisa Ray is also one of the Bollywood celebs who fought with the big C. Her battle with cancer is now a published book called Close to the Bone. During Jaipur Literature Festival, as reported with The Week, she said, "I also learned an interesting word that I never came across, it's called coddiwomple. It essentially means a purposeful travel towards a yet unforeseen and unknown destination. This word describes me, my book and my life. I love it and think I have coddiwompled my entire life."

5. Sonali Bendre

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who delivered several hits such as Hum Saath Saath Hain and Sarfarosh among others was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. The news of her contracting cancer had sent shockwaves in the industry. She underwent treatment in New York. After battling and emerging victorious, she returned to work. Sonali who has been sharing positive and inspirational messages on social media handles once wrote a powerful message, "There’s no one way to tell how our experiences change us or shape us. Not all transformations are visible. What I’ve learnt is to never let it hold me back. I’d rather dress up and show up! That’s how I would describe my shoot for the @bazaarindia cover.” Along with the tweet, she shared the cover of the magazine which featured her. In the interview with the same magazine, she told, "The thought of death didn’t come to me. I thought this was going to be a long struggle, but I never thought I’d die.”

