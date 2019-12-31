Year Ender 2019: From Uri to Gully Boy, top 5 films that turned out to be a great box office success

While 2019 had its fair share of lows like Kalank, Jabariya Jodi and Made In China, some films outperformed the rest and made up for good business at the box office.

The year 2019 was not the perfect year for Bollywood in terms of content. As opposed to 2018, this year was a rather lull as movie buffs did not witness new or unseen content like last year's Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho or Tumbbad. While 2019 had its fair share of lows like Kalank, Jabariya Jodi and Made In China to name a few, some films outperformed the rest and made up for good business at the box office. However, there were films with good scripts like Sonchiriya and The Sky Is Pink, but tanked massively at the box office.

As 2019 comes to an end, we are taking a look at five films which thrived well on content as well as managed to create magic at the box office.

Check out the five films below:

1. Gully Boy: Inspired from the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy, Gully Boy became the new anthem of 2019. A powerful and addictive soundtrack, Zoya Akhtar, , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Verma gave some memorable characters that are hard to forget in the coming years. The film, which was India's official entry to the Oscars, also put Mumbai's hip hop scene on the world map.

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike: Starring Vicky Kaushal, this film based on the Indian Army by Aditya Dhar sent the nation screaming with pride 'How's The Josh?' Uri gradually gained momentum and became one of the top grossing films of 2019. Unlike other action drama, Vicky Kaushal's acting and an engaging script took the film to greater heights and made it a fan favourite.

3.Super 30: was on a roll at the box office in 2019. With two top grossing films, War and Super 30, the actor has been on cloud nine. A film based on the real life of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 was the perfect bag of emotions, inspiration and drama. Revolving around Kumar's Super 30 programme, the film became a huge hit among the younger crowd and Hrithik won quite a few hearts.

4. Mission Mangal: One of the many Independence Day releases this year, Mission Mangal managed to stand out from the crowd. With an ensemble cast featuring Vidya Balan, , , , Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, the film about India's Mars mission found many takers. An interesting tale coupled with an all-women's team, Mission Mangal went on to become a massive hit.

5. Chhichhore: This sweet college drama by Nitesh Tiwari was a breath of fresh air. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and as college sweethearts, Chhichhore is probably one of the most underrated films of 2019. The film also starred Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Tushar Pandey in unforgettable roles. By the end, we did want more of Nitesh's IIT days on the big screen.

While many big banner films minted money at the box office, not many won us over with its story, music and actors. Apart from these five films, we would like to give a special mention to Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala which brought to light the issue of premature balding in a film that was all things funny yet drove home the point.

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Grossing Bollywood movies of 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Top Bollywood movies with highest opening day in 2019

ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Highest opening weekend for Bollywood movies in 2019

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More