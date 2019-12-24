Year Ender 2019: Deepika & Ranveer, Virat & Anushka to Kareena & Taimur, Pinkvilla’s top 10 Instagram photos

Another year has come to a glorious end for our Bollywood celebs. From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Taimur Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, check out Pinkvilla’s Top 10 most-liked Instagram photos.

Every year, Bollywood gears up to celebrate and bring forth some prolific and stellar performances in content worthy films. Now, as 2019 is coming to an end, one would surely want to look back at the year that has passed in B-town. From and marking their first anniversary to Taimur Ali Khan turning 3 by celebrating with Kareena Kapoor Khan and to Virat Kohli & completing 2 years of marriage, a lot of important events took place this year.

In each of the cases, we have brought forth the coolest and most amazing photos by each of the celebs. Be it and joining , in the United States for a holiday to and Mira Rajput spending time with Misha and Zain, every celebrity update has been chronicled in the form of some stunning photos. As 2019 comes to an end, Here’s a closer look at Pinkvilla’s Top 10 most liked Instagram photos.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s killer airport style

When it comes to airport looks, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most stylish couple. From rocking latex tights with an oversized white shirt at the airport to slaying in a red tracksuit, Deepika has always managed to set trends. Ranveer is a bonafide king of offbeat style and always manages to slay with his looks. Together, their most loved airport look on Pinkvilla’s Instagram is the one in which both husband and wife can be seen keeping it comfy and stylish in tracksuits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan’s Tuscany holiday

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s photos are adored. Fans love looking at the Pataudi family’s vacation photos. Be it their holiday in Gstaad or at the Pataudi Palace, fans love every picture of Kareena, Saif and Tim. However, on Pinkvilla’s list, the most loved photos of Bebo, Saif and Tim’s vacays are of their Tuscany vacation when the trio spent time together as a family before heading to London for work.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s adorable PDA

One couple in Bollywood that defines love in the most classy and cool way is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Whenever the two are out of the country together, they manage to capture their trips in gorgeous photos that give us a glimpse into their eternal love story. Three of the most liked photos of Virat and Anushka are the most memorable moments shared by the Indian skipper and the Zero actress on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s cutest throwback photo

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are the cutest star kids on the block. Every photo of the two cuties ends up going viral. Be it their throwback ones or regular playschool photos. However, among the many viral photos Inaaya and Taimur, the most loved one on Pinkvilla is of Tim and Inni sitting on a toy car together. Their cute expressions are sure to melt your heart away.

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon’s get together

Another most loved photo on Pinkvilla’s list is of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon spending time together at Farah Khan’s house lunch party. In the first picture, we get to see Kartik posing with Pati Patni Aur Woh co-actor Ananya and surely they managed to win hearts of the people. In another picture, we get to see Luka Chuppi reunion of Kartik and Kriti. The photos of Farah Khan’s lunch party of Kartik, Ananya and Kriti won most hearts on Pinkvilla.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s picture perfect family photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput manage to grab the attention every time they step out together. Be it for their gym or just some event, Shahid and Mira’s style is always on point. Add to that, Misha and Zain and one has the perfect recipe for the cutest photo of the year. Shahid and Mira’s throwback family photo with Misha and Zain garnered many likes and comments on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle. And we sure know why!

Jonas and Nick Jonas’ love struck Diwali celebrations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas completed a year to their marriage this year. Even though every picture of Nick and Priyanka manages to win the hearts of people, one photo of the two celebrating their first Diwali together has managed to make it to Pinkvilla’s list of Top photos on Instagram. In the stunning photo, Priyanka and Nick are lost in each other’s eyes and we can’t help but stare at the love-struck couple!

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt spending time with Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor in New York

This year, there were several times we caught hold of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetting off for a vacation together. Be it their African holiday or their New York vacation, Alia shared photos of each of them on social media which left us swooning. Among most loved photos of Ranbir and Alia, the one that’s on our list of most loved Instagram photos is of their dinner with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and family. The picture perfect family photo broke the internet when it was shared on social media.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s adorable photos post Aaj Kal wrap up

One of the most talked about duo this year has been Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. While as per recent reports the two have called it quits, their photos from Aaj Kal shooting are still loved by their fans. Sara and Kartik’s pictures always left their fans in awe of their cuteness and they are one of the fresh pairings of 2020’s film Aaj Kal. But, their most loved photo on Instagram is the one which was shared by Imtiaz Ali when Aaj Kal wrapped up. In the candid still, Sara and Kartik look cute while talking to each other. Surely, it brings back happy memories.

The Padukone’s and The Bhavnani’s in one frame on Deepika-Ranveer’s anniversary

One of the power couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary by jetting off to Tirupati temple and Golden Temple along with their respective families. We bring Pinkvilla’s list of most loved Instagram photos to an end with the iconic photo of The Padukone’s and The Bhavnani’s in one frame. The smile on Deepika and Ranveer’s face is a sight to behold as both the families join them in celebrating the 1 year of their union.

(Also Read: Year Ender 2019: Top 10 Bollywood Songs of the Year)

Credits :Instagram

Read More