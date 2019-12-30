Year Ender 2019: Saand Ki Aankh, Article 15, Uri, see top 5 Indian movies of the year as per IMDb

While Ranveer Singh rapped his way through the first half of 2019, Alia Bhatt proved her mettle yet again with a memorable character from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

The year 2019 was a treat for cinema lovers as films from all genres made a splash at the domestic as well as international box office. From the action-packed Avengers: Endgame to drama-comedy flicks like Chhichhore and Dream Girl, movie buffs had tons to watch out for. While rapped his way through the first half of 2019, proved her mettle yet again with a memorable character from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. This year also saw some new talent like Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Saiee Manjrekar among others. Quite a few films left an indelible impression this year and one of them was a story of two sisters who aimed for the bull's eye.

As 2019 comes to an end, Pinkvilla is taking a look back at the top 5 films of the year according to IMDb. Check it out:

1. Saand Ki Aankh: Starring and Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh was one the top film of 2019, as per IMDb rating. Saand Ki Aankh was the big Diwali release this year but failed to create magic at the box office as one would have expected. Based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the film revolved around how the two women broke gender and age barriers to become sharpshooters after the age of 60. Saand Ki Aankh was also the closing film of Mumbai Film Festival.

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike: Aditya Dhar's film based on the Indian Army struck the right chord. Uri: The Surgical Strike made the right kind of noise upon its release. While the film did not open to a huge opening day collection, over time it went on to create a historic box office record. The film continued to run in theatres for almost six to eight weeks -- the longest for any film in recent times. The film also catapulted Vicky Kaushal to stardom and the actor has since been on a movie-signing spree. Uri released on 11 January, 2019, and has remained as one of the top films of the year.

3. Section 375: This courtroom drama tanked at the box office, but its gripping storyline and intense acting by Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha made it for a compelling watch. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film received critical acclaim and was appreciated by many for its unmissable dialogues. The film revolves around sexual offence and the use of Section 375 to define it as a rape or no.

4. Article 15: It would be a lie if we said that Ayushmann Khurrana has not had the best year of his career. The actor was in for a ride as he ruled 2019 both in terms of content as well as box office numbers. While Dream Girl and Bala were the money makers, Article 15 is considered to be one of Ayushmann's finest works. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 tackled issues like discrimination based on gender, sex, race and caste. Watch it, if you haven't already.

5. Gully Boy: Probably a mass favourite, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy introduced Mumbai's hip hop scene to the world. More like a trendsetter, Apna Time Aayega became an instant hit and so did the film at the box office. Ranveer Singh as Murad and Alia Bhatt as Safeena, gave us characters and a story to fall in love with. Siddhant Chaturvedi was undoubtedly the biggest breakout star to emerge and the film also owned the box office.

Which is your favourite film of 2019? Let us know in the comments below.

