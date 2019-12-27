Year Ender 2019: From Shahid Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez, Top 9 Trending Tiktok videos of the year

As 2019 ends on a great note, let's look at B-Town celebrities who entertained us with some amazing Tik Tok videos through the year.

After memes, netizens have got another entertainment weapon to their rescue - Tik Tok videos. We see a number of people idolise Bollywood and make amusing Tik Tok videos while they lip-sync dialogues of their favourite actors and perform hook steps of popular songs. Tik Tok videos have become a new trend hitting the internet. While it's a laughter stock for many, there are a number of people out there who actually have real talent to showcase.

It is not only the netizens but also Bollywood actors who have caught the Tik Tok fever. As 2019 ends on a great note, let's look at B-Town celebrities who entertained us with some amazing Tik Tok videos through the year.

Ritiesh Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has made around 40 Tik Tok videos but this one seems his most popular one. The actor is not only known for his sharp comic timing on the silver screen but also on Tik Tok and his videos are proof. This particular one with Riteish's funny antics and expressions as he speaks about a girl he met online received 4.5 million likes. Check it out:

Nene

The newest addition to the Tik Tok family, Madhuri Dixit Nene enjoys over 13 million followers even though the actress has posted just 5 videos up till now. Madhuri celebrated 31 years of her film Tezaab in this Tik Tik video where she danced to her evergreen track Ek Do Teen and who would say its been 31 years already?

Jacqueline Fernandez

Blessing our feed with her cuteness, Jacqueline Fernandez's videos are a rage on social media. The one where she winks at the camera as the track Girls As You plays along will always remain our favourite but here's another one that shows her funny side. The video shows Jacqueline calculate 3 plus 3 equals 8. How? By mistake, she explains and bursts out laughing.

Tiger Shroff

A treat for all the fitness and dance freaks out there, Tiger Shroff's tik tok videos are a must-watch. This one where he dances to a medley of his songs from Student of the Year 2 definitely made our screens burn.

Nora Fatehi

Nora always manages to wow us with her dance moves and now she's winning hearts with this cute video. Her expressions are on point and she looks super adorable.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh makes for a perfect Punjabi Kuddi as she dances to this peppy track on Tik Tok. "Sending you all Mukhda love #mukhdavekhke @dedepyaarde", she captioned her video.

The actress has just 2 videos on her profile but enjoys 1.6 million followers on Tik Tok. One Shraddha was already making us go head over heels and this video is double trouble where we see two avatars of the actress as she dances to her song Humma Humma.

Giving us a flashback of her year, in a nutshell, Sunny Leone gears up for an eventful 2020. "It certainly was a fun year!! Looking forward to 2020. #sunnyleone #tiktokrewind", Sunny writes in her caption and gives us a glimpse of all her Tik Tok creations in one video.

The Kabir Singh actor seems to be enjoying a fun banter with in thisTik Tok video. Shahid has posted just 6 videos on Tik Tok but he enjoys a great fan following on the platform.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More