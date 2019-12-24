Year Ender 2019: Top 10 best entertainment photos of the year

As we bid farewell to 2019, let's look at a few unforgettable moments that the year gave us.

Another year comes to an end and leaves us a bag full of memories. 2019 has certainly been an eventful year for Bollywood as well. Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special meet with the flag bearers of the Entertainment Industry or Anupama Chopra's round table discussion with renowned stars, Virat Kohli and 's pictures from their Bhutan visit or DeepVeer's first anniversary celebrations at Tirupati and Amritsar, the year has had a bunch of pictures worth being framed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selfie with Bollywood

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi stirred up a storm on the internet as he shared the frame with B-Town actors , Ayushmann Khurrana, , Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, and other renowned names from the tinsel town.

, Kajol and Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja

The 90's kid within us couldn't stop gushing as we saw Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kajol have their little Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion at the Durga Puja. The trio, all decked up in their traditional best, looked extremely ecstatic with colourful gulaal on their faces.

Taimur and Inaaya's adorable ice cream moment

Kareena's baby boy Taimur teasing his cousin sister Inaaya with a icecream is every sibling ever. Their cute little banter was anyways enough to melt our hearts but Inaaya's expressions are she drooled over the ice cream cone was like a cherry on the top.

and 's first anniversary celebrations

Ranveer and Deepika escaped from the town for a spiritual trip to Tirupati and Amritsar to celebrate one year of togetherness. The couple wore the same outfit that they wore on their wedding day and we're looking for tissues!

Karan Johar's star-studded Diwali party

B-Town's extended Diwali parties were proof of the festive shenanigans that the stars had. Karan Johar's Diwali party saw the millennial actors dress their best and enjoy the festival to the core. Here's a picture from the celebrations that grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's picture fromk their Bhutan visit

While the couple made us go awww all through the year giving us glimpses of their cute moments, this one particularly took away the cake. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took over social media as they shared a heartwarming picture posing with a family at a village in Bhutan. The couple rescued a baby calf and relished a cup of tea at the master's house.

, yet a dapper despite old age

When the FaceApp trend took over social media, Arjun Kapoor too tried on the filter that showed how the actor would look in his 60s and looks like the millennials will have a tough competition. With wrinkled skin and white hair, Arjun's still got the dapper looks! and we can't take our eyes off.

Karan Johar & at 90's Bollywood theme party

Seems it's not just us but also the B-Town actors themselves who are in awe of the 90s Bollywood films. As Amritpal Singh Bindra turned a year older, he hosted a party where the actors dressed up as their favourite Bollywood character and we saw Karan Johar and Gauri Khan recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's poster.

RakshaBandhan at the Khans'

There was nothing cuter than Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim, , Soha Ali Khan, and Inaaya Kemmu celebrate RakshaBandhan and pose together for a family picture.

12 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Seems like the year was full of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunions. As the iconic blockbuster completed 12 years, we saw Rahul, Anjali, and Tina back together. It was a heart-pounding moment to see , Kajol and Rani Mukerji share the stage once again.

