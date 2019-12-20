Year Ender 2019: Top 10 Bollywood actors this year

Here's a list of Top 10 Bollywood actors who gave us binge-worthy films in 2019:

The year 2019 saw some clutter-breaking films that broke the stereotypes and raised the bar for the Hindi cinema. Making its way to Oscar nominations, we have Gully Boy. Filling our hearts with patriotism, URI: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal. Giving us the romance anthem of the year, Kabir Singh and much more, the year has had an array of genres on the screen, courtesy the brilliant actors behind these incredible performances.

With four hits in a row, 2019 definitely belonged to ! The actor is almost synonymous with the word versatility. From Kesari to Mission Mangal, Good Newwz to Housefull 4, Akki has got into the skin of all the four characters played by him, locking the Box Office with each release.

Ayushmann Khurrana

As rightly said, the actor has created a genre in his name. Known for his out of the box performances, Ayushmann Khurrana has lived up to the title of the King of Unconventional in 2019. While Article 15 earned him a National Award, films like Bala and Dream Girl fetched him critic acclaim and appreciation.

Rapping his way to Oscars, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy was counted among one of the films competing at the international level. Gully Boy's exit from the final list struck the fans with grief, however, the fact that it received worldwide recognition, is a reason to celebrate for all of us. Ranveer Singh's one-liners were whistle worthy, his intense acting, as well as passion, was beyond praise.

The year doesn't seem complete until Salman Khan graces the silver screen. Presenting the biggest popcorn entertainer of the year, Salman Khan's return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3 has been the most awaited performance of the year. High-octane action, catchy chartbusters and drool-worthy dialogues, Salman Khan is known to give us the biggest masala of the year.

When Shahid Kapoor cried in Kabir Singh, the millennials could feel it too. The film belongs to Shahid for his perfect portrayal of a broken, angry, destructive lover. Despite finding the film in the center of controversy, we can't take away the credit that Shahid deserves because of which the film became a rage that it is.

Back in the game, Hrithik Roshan managed to wow us once again delivering two hits in a row. First, he pleased the critics playing the mathematics stalwart in Super 30 followed by his massy act in War alongside Tiger Shroff. Be it his dance or action sequences, when Hrithik came on the screen we dared not look away.

Amitabh Bachchan

Speaking of acclaimed acting, Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction in Bollywood. At the age of 77, the actor gives a hard time to the millennials. Even though Big B manages to get us hooked with any character that he plays, there is a sense of conviction when he puts on his lawyer cape as seen in the film Badla.

John Abraham

Locking the Box Office with Batla House, John Abraham aced his cop act on the screen. Showing a smooth transition from comedy to action, John Abraham has come out as the new age action hero in Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal

Kickstarting the year with a blockbuster, Vicky Kaushal enters the list of top 10 actors in Bollywood. How's the Josh? says everyone after watching his film URI: The Surgical Strike. Playing the role of an Indian Army Major, the actor proved his mettle as an incredible performer.

Kartik Aaryan

Massy at heart, screams his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Making his chocolate boy looks and his quirky style his USP, Kartik Aaryan has become the newfound love of Bollywood. The actor never fails to play the entertainment card at the right time and his recent release is proof!

