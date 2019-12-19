Year Ender 2019: Top 10 Bollywood Songs of the Year

Here's a list of top 10 Bollywood songs of the year that made us set the speakers blasting in 2019:

2019 is almost over and how? The year saw a number of blockbuster films and brilliant performances grace the silver screen. With films such as Gully Boy, Kabir Singh, Dabangg 3 and more, 2019 has surely been an entertaining year. Besides an array of amusing films, 2019 also gave us some hit chartbusters to get us dancing through the year.

Bekhayali, Kabir Singh

The film has some amazing tracks that surely deserve to make it to the list but here's our favourite one. Bekhayali speaks the language of a broken lover. Meaningful lyrics teamed with Shahid's intense portrayal of a furious, displeased and angry lover, the song is a love anthem that relates to the story of all the broken hearts.

Apna Time Aaega, Gully Boy

The songs of the Oscar entrant spoke the tale of the street rappers in our country. Giving voice to the unrecognised artists, Apna Time Aaega became a chartbuster and set the masses rapping along with as Muraad took over the stage and sang his heart out, celebrating his victory.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Pati Patni Aur Woh

No matter how many new songs come up in a year, the 90's magic never seems to fade away. Another name added in the list of Bollywood remixes as Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday recreated the Govinda and song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare giving it a millennial twist.

Munna Badnaam Hua, Dabangg 3

Our year doesn't seem complete until we see on the screen. Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 made way into our playlists ever since our Salman Khan released the audio of the song and the video featuring Chulbul Pandey and Warina Hussain that followed later, only added fuel to the already raging buzz.

Makhna, Drive

Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput, Makhna rejuvenates us like no other track. The song makes us want to pack our bags and head for a Goa trip right away. The film did not do very well but the track surely became a rage and topped our party playlists.

Coca Cola, Luka Chuppi

The song became 2019's club banger with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's sassy dance moves. Voiced by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, the song is counted as one of the best party tracks of the year.

Radhe Radhe, Dream Girl

It was indeed an amusing sight to see Ayushmann Khurrana emulate a woman and lure callers with a soft, feminine voice. The song pumps you up with festive energy as the actor dons a female avatar and dances his heart out.

O Saki Saki, Batla House

With Nora Fatehi on the screen, one can't look away as she flaunts her killer moves. Whenever you hear the song, Nora's sensuous dance comes into play. O Saki Saki that originally released in 2011 was anyways a hit while Nora set the buzz touch the sky with her reprised version.

Ghunghroo, War

It was a war in our hearts, watching and Vaani Kapoor's sizzling chemistry in Ghunhgroo! The mid-tempo track has the listeners playing it on repeat.

Bala, Housefull 4

gave us a laughter riot in his modern age Raavana avatar with his reprised version of Tony Montana's iconic track Bala. From the Bala hook step challenge to his funny antics, the song became a hit for its catchy beats and unusual lyrics.

