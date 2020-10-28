Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao & Arjun Kapoor set to become Starlight, Homelander & Billy Butcher from The Boys

Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor will be adding their own flair and style to the Hindi version of the super hit dark comedy series The Boys.

Amazon Prime Video's super hit show The Boys has gained a massive fan following over the last two seasons. This popularity has now led to the show being dubbed in Hindi and for the same Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor have been roped in. Yes, you heard that right. The actors will be voicing Starlight, Homelander and Billy Butcher respectively, revealed a latest Mid-Day report.

Arjun Kapoor has been a huge fan of the show and is super ecstatic about the opportunity. He told the portal, "I have been a huge fan of the series ever since it released on Amazon Prime Video. The character of Billy Butcher, much like the series, has a unique charm and an impressive character arc. Billy’s wild sarcasm and his alluring ruggedness spoke to me and I can’t be more excited to voice this delightfully-vexed vigilante."

The actors will be adding their own flair and style to the Hindi version of the show and Rajkummar is hoping that the audiences like it. "Voicing for Homelander has been extremely exciting and I hope that the audiences like what I have done with my voice for Homelander. It’s been a great experience doing this," the actor said.

As for Disha, the actress revealed that she did not think twice before lending her voice to Starlight in the superhero satire. Speaking about her character she said, "When Amazon Prime Video approached me to lend my voice for the character – there really was no doubt in my mind! Dubbing for the character has been such a fun experience and I hope the audiences are able to enjoy The Boys along with my character and her journey in the same way I did."

Are you a fan of The Boys? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Four More Shots Please's Kirti, Sayani, Bani & Maanvi bag ‘best rising star’ at Busan’s Asian Contents Awards

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×