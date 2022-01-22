Disha Patani ups the hotness quotient in a groovy twist to Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein; WATCH

On Saturday, the makers of Netflix's series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, released a new song The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein groove that featured Disha Patani. Interestingly, the groovy song that the series makers picked is from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Baazigar. Shah Rukh and Kajol had featured in the original track and now, Disha Patani is seen upping the hotness quotient in a new and groovy version of the track.

Taking the anticipation and excitement level a notch higher, Disha Patani is seen grooving in a new reel video that happens to be the recreated song from Shah Rukh, Kajol starrer Baazigar. The glamorous star is seen dancing off to the special mix of the two new versions of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ which starts off slow and sets the tempo as it transitions into a high octane dance number. Disha ups the hotness quotient with her sensational dance moves and ravishing looks in an exciting performance.

Click HERE to see the video

Speaking about her love for the series, Disha said "I'm a fan of 90s thrillers - the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action - they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these! When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it. It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!"

Talking about the series, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is winning hearts and topping the charts on everyone’s watch list. The layered and powerful performances by Tahir Raj Bhasin as the meek Vikrant, Shweta Tripathi as sweet and likeable Shikha and Anchal Singh as the fierce anti-heroine Purva are being appreciated.

