Disney+ police drama ‘Rookies’ to star Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin & more; FULL cast announced

Steered with the refreshing pairing of Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin, the full cast announcement for the Disney+ installment, ‘Rookies’ has been made. With the much awaited drama debut of Kang Daniel, comes his lead role opposite ‘I’m Not a Robot’ and ‘Where Stars Land’ fame Chae Soo Bin.

Joining next is Lee Sin Young from ‘Crash Landing on You’ and Park Yoon Na who is known for her roles in ‘Sky Castle’, ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ and ‘True Beauty’ among others. You must have recently spotted Kim Sang Ho with a fierce role in ‘My Name’ while Park Jung Soon last appeared in ‘Run On’.

More of the cast has been revealed as Cheon Young Min, Son Chang Min, Lee Moon Sik, Seo Yi Sook, Jung Young Joo, Jimin Won and Kwak Si Yang. With this star studded lineup, ‘Rookies’ is set to be a visually pleasing series.

The storyline follows a boy named Wi Seung Hyun, played by Kang Daniel, as he wishes to walk in the footsteps of his father while aiming to become a commissioner of the police force like him. His path however takes a twisty turn once he is faced with the presence of Go Eun Gang, played by Chae Soo Bin.

The drama will depict the struggles of young adults born in the 2000s as they take on life in a daring and unapologetic way in the setting of a conservative university.

