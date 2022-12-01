Disney+ reveals Soundtrack #1 is finally renewed; All we know about Soundtrack #2, cast, and release date

Disney+ announces there will be a season 2 of the beloved K-drama Soundtrack #1. Soundtrack #2 will definitely hold elements like Soundtrack #1. But, the show will have a brand new cast and a story. In fact, sources also revealed that K-pop fans should be excited because the second season of the K-drama will be full of iconic K-pop songs."

The Disney+ K-drama Soundtrack #1 is finally renewed for a new season. Soundtrack #2 is all set to release next year with a new cast and story. Although the show will be a new story altogether, it will be a similar lovestruck journey for the Soundtrack fans. The new season will be released on the OTT platforms Disney+ and Disney+ stars and will be available to watch in 2023.

Soundtrack #2: The cast

What was Soundtrack Season 1 about?

Soundtrack #1 has been a beloved romantic drama that revolves around the story of two friends played by Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee who know each other for over 20 years. They decide to live together platonically but soon begin to realize they are actually growing romantic feelings for each other. Soundtrack #1 consisted of 4 episodes each of them a complete roller coaster of emotions as the line between friendship and romance begins to blur. Ever since the show ended fans have been desperately craving for more. Catch up with Soundtrack #1 which is available on Disney+ and Disney+ stars before the release of the new season.