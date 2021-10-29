Disney+ series ‘Moving’ to star Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong & more in superhuman roles

Sci-Fi with a twist! Disney+ is forging ahead with its record of K-dramas with another release planned. ‘Moving’ retells the story of teenagers with superhero powers and their parents who have dark hidden secrets. In a thrilling trope that deals with parental emotions, action, drama moulded with superhuman occurrences, ‘Moving’ is slated to air in the second half of 2022.

Based on a Korean webtoon of the same name, the writer of which will now helm it as the director. Jo In Sung will be making his return to dramaland to take on the role of Kim Doo Shik, a veteran agent who has a superpower that allows him to fly. He talked about his role saying, “I enjoyed the original work (webtoon), and thought the unique worldview was beautiful. I think it's a story that the world can relate to. I will work hard to prepare, so I hope you enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, Han Hyo Joo will be Lee Mi Hyun, a superhuman with 5 powerful senses. Her views on the drama were, “I have met many good people through ‘Moving’, and I am honored to share the wonderful worldview of writer Kang Full. Perhaps this will be a drama of a genre that has not been seen in Korea until now. I will do my best, so I hope you will show a lot of interest.”

Ryu Seung Ryong is Jeon Kye Do, a man unable to feel pain and with a regenerative power allowing him to heal quickly. The actor commented, "I am thrilled, happy, and honored to participate in a good project. I am looking forward to working with wonderful staff and wonderful colleagues. We ask for a lot of interest, anticipation and support.”

Cha Tae Hyun will act as Jeon Kye Do, with the power to create electricity, while Ryu Seung Bum is Frank, a mysterious figure who will chase down the superhumans. Kim Hee Won will act as Choi Il Hwan, a teacher with secret superpowers and Moon Sung Geun will play Min Yong Joon, a strange character.

‘Moving’ has been at the centre of attention not only for its plot but for its whopping budget at 50 billion KRW (approximately 42.7 million USD). With the script reading held in August this year, fans are excited for another action-filled drama.

