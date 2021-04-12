Dispatch reveals Seo Ye Ji as the reason behind Kim Jung Hyun's rudeness towards Seohyun on the set of Time

The controversy over the past attitude of actor Kim Jung Hyun, who is in dispute with his agency regarding an exclusive contract, is drawing attention again with Dispatch's scandalous revelation.

On April 11, it was reported that Kim Jung Hyun's management company, O& Entertainment, filed a petition with the Korea Entertainment Management Association regarding the adjustment of the exclusive contract period.

The conflict between Kim Jung Hyun and his agency came to light because of the recent rumours of his romantic relationship with actress Seo Ji Hye. On April 9, when the rumors of the dating of the two came out, Seo Ji Hye's agency, Culture Depot, explained, "Kim Jung Hyun asked for advice from Seo Ji Hye regarding the agency." As a result, O& Entertainment revealed that there was a conflict with Kim Jung Hyun over the exclusive contract, and his 'empty period' emerged as an issue.

At the production presentation of MBC's drama Time in July 2018, Kim Jung Hyun showed hypersensitivity by distancing himself from his partner actress, member of K-Pop girl group Girls' Generation, Seohyun. In the end, Kim Jung Hyun got off the series halfway, ahead of the 4th episode of the series for health reasons such as eating disorders and panic disorders.

According to claims made by Dispatch, Seo Ye Ji, the then girlfriend of Kim Jung Hyun, was the reason behind his rude behavior towards Seohyun on the set of drama series Time. On April 12th, media outlet Dispatch revealed a set of text messages between the former lovers and criticized Kim Jung Hyun for being unprofessional because of his private love life.

With reports of the actor's treatment of Seohyun cropping up, mentioning how "Seohyun cried a lot", netizens have begun to support her on SNS with messages. Later, Seohyun also posted a couple of selfies on Instagram with the caption, "My love, my people, I am always thankful and I love you (heart emoji). Love you (kiss emoji)."

