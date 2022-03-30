Dissecting 4 astonishing roles played by Cha Eun Woo featuring ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ and more

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label of Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO. He debuted as an actor with a minor role in the film ‘My Brilliant Life’. Shortly after his debut, he had a minor role in the series ‘The Best Hit’, which boosted his fame a little more. He became well known for his good looks and was nicknamed 'Genius Face' by the media.

In 2018, Cha Eun Woo was cast in his first TV leading role, JTBC's romantic comedy series ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’, which led to his rise in popularity after the series aired. Let’s take a look at the many lead or supporting roles played by the versatile idol turned actor:-

Sweet Revenge

The drama surrounds the life of Ho Goo Hee (Kim Hyang Gi), a high schooler and self-proclaimed pushover, discovers a new application on her phone that offers to take revenge on anyone whose name she writes in it. Cha Eun Woo plays himself in the drama but he has a crush on Ho Goo Hee, his childhood friend’s little sister. While he didn’t have much of a role here, he still grabbed attention with his eye smile and soft personality

This series tells the story of Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang), a girl once bullied for her looks. As a result, she became insecure, cautious around people and withdrawn. However, Mi Rae decides she wants a fresh start away from bullying and gets plastic surgery to transform her face. When she begins university, she meets Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo) from their middle school days, who sees people for what they are on the inside and not the outside; he then becomes attracted to Kang Mi Rae.

Do Kyung Suk is a handsome college student who possesses both intelligence and wealth, but secretly harbours emotional scars from his unhappy home environment. He is indifferent about what others think, thus appearing cold and distant; however, he does have a caring side within him. In particular, he does not care about beauty or physical appearances despite being praised for his good looks. In the drama, Cha Eun Woo displays the character perfectly and goes beyond just the ‘perfect’ guy aura and showed the scars that he bore since he was a child. This series brought him to popularity.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

The story takes place at the beginning of the 19th century. Goo Hae Ryung (Shin Se Kyung) is an intern to become a palace historian. However, it was not acceptable for women to write historical records at that time. Along with the fight of the female palace historians, the drama will tell of her romance with Prince Yi Rim (Cha Eun Woo) who has a secret of his own.

Cha Eun Woo as Prince Yi Rim, The first son of the dethroned King Huiyeong Yi Gyeom and the real heir to the throne. Unknowing of his true lineage, he secretly works as a romance novelist under his nom de plume ‘Maehwa,’. He does not involve himself in political matters, and regards his uncle King Yi Tae as his father and his cousin Crown Prince Yi Jin as his older brother. Until he meets Hae Ryung, Yi Rim leads a pathologically lonely existence.

In this drama, Cha Eun Woo is different from his other characters as he carries his emotions on his sleeve at all times. He is childish at heart but is charming when the time calls for it. He truly carries himself as a prince and the viewers fell in love with his character.

True Beauty is a romantic comedy about a high school girl Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who rises to pretty girl fame after she masters the art of make-up from YouTube. It tells her love story with the only boy that saw her without makeup, Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo). Lee Su Ho is an attractive and handsome boy who appears cold because of his dark past but is actually very caring.

Lee Su Ho is a student of Class 2-5 in Saebom High School; He is very popular for his handsome looks and being the top of his class. His dysfunctional family and a tragic incident from a year ago have turned him into an ice-cold boy who hates being the centre of attention. In the latest drama, Cha Eun Woo continues to bring the stoic and cold personality from his previous dramas unto this one but the fans still love him as he did amazingly as the webtoon character.

