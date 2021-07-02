At A Distance Spring Is Green's Bae In Hyuk confirmed to join 'Why Oh Soo Jae?'; Hwang In Yeop is in talks

Bae In Hyuk has confirmed his next project! Read on to find out.

We have some fresh updates on the much-anticipated drama, Why Oh Soo Jae? Earlier it was confirmed that actress Seo Hyun Jin has been cast in the lead role as Oh Soo Jae! Also, K-drama land's newest heartthrob Hwang In Yeop is amid discussions to play the role of the male lead Gong Chan, a freshman at Seojoong University’s law school and the owner of a bar. While, Hwang In Yeop has still not confirmed signing on the dotted line, we have another casting news confirmed!

Actor Bae In Hyuk, known for his dramas At A Distance Spring Is Green and My Roommate Is A Gumiho has been confirmed as an official member of the cast. Bae In Hyuk will be playing Choi Yoon Sang, a sophomore at Seojoong University’s law school and the second son of TK Law Firm head Choi Tae Guk. When he was studying to retake his college entrance exam, he developed a crush on his tutor Oh Soo Jae, and he reunites with her at Seojoong University’s legal clinic where she has become a professor.

Why Oh Soo Jae? is a drama that narrates the story of a woman who has always made wrong choices in life and lives for the wrong kind of success. Her perspective on love and life changes, when she falls in love with a man younger than her who makes her see a different perspective on life. She changes the direction of her life and learns to properly love herself. It is a love story that is described as painful yet exciting and cold yet warm. Why Oh Soo Jae? is penned by rookie screenwriter Kim Ji Eun and directed by Park Soo Jin of Death Song. It is scheduled to premiere next year via SBS.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hwang In Yeop amid discussions to star in new romance drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae?' opposite Seo Hyun Jin

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×