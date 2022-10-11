Ditto Teaser: Yeo Jin Goo and Cho Yi Hyun are two students in different timelines

On October 11th, the distributor CJ CGV released a teaser trailer for ‘Ditto’. The teaser trailer released this time is a picture of ‘Yong’ (Yeo Jin Goo), a student of the 95th grade, and ‘Peony’ (Cho Yi Hyun), a college student of the 21st grade, who communicated through an old walkie-talkie, “1999, 2022. The phrase “connected beyond time” draws attention. The appearance of Yong and Mu Nee, who doubt each other's claims that they are attending the same school in different eras, arouses laughter from the audience. The moment when you realize that the world is connected beyond the times stimulates curiosity about the development that will unfold in the future. In addition to this, the image of Yong asking Mu Nee for dating advice, who wants to approach 'Hansol' (Kim Hye Yoon), who fell in love at first sight, conveys fresh excitement and expects a pleasant back and forth to share between the two of them about love and friendship.

Here, the refreshing chemistry between Yong and 'Hansol', Mu Nee and boyfriend 'Youngji' (Na In Woo), where the past and present intersect, raise the audience's excitement index. ‘Ditto’ is scheduled to be released in theaters nationwide on November 16th by releasing the teaser trailer and raising expectations for communication that transcends time and romance chemistry of youth. The film begins in 1999 where Yong (Yeo Jin Goo) studies mechanical engineering at a university. He first entered the school in 1995, but took time off to perform his mandatory military service. After finishing his military service, he came back to school as a student. His first love is Han Sol (Kim Hye Yoon). Yong then somehow communicates with Mu Nee (Cho Yi Hyun). Mu Nee lives in the present day. She enrolled at her university in 2021 and majors in sociology. Yong and Mu Nee, who are from different time periods, communicate and their story unfolds.