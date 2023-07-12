Diva of the Deserted Island First Look OUT: Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun Bin is lonely musician

Park Eun Bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo is all set to make a comeback in Diva of the Deserted Island. On July 12, Netflix Korea unveiled the first look at Park Eun Bin's upcoming K-drama hinting at what her character is all about. This tvN drama is reportedly scheduled to air in October 2023.

First Look of Diva of the Deserted Island

Park Eun Bin who amazed viewers worldwide with her charm in Extraordinary Attorney Woo confirmed to be leading tvN's upcoming K-drama. Diva of the Deserted Island is a slice-of-life drama that will bring a whirlpool of emotions with its heartfelt plotline. Park Eun Bin illustrates an image of a singer with an acoustic guitar in a countryside storage warehouse. Park Eun Bin plays the main character Seo Mok Ha, a young lady who was rescued from a deserted island after 15 years, she cultivates a desire to become a singing diva. The director-writer duo Oh Choong Hwan and Park Hye Ryun who created hit K-dramas like While You Were Sleeping and Start Up are coming together again with Diva of the Deserted Island.

The cast of Diva of the Deserted Island

On June 5, the production team of Diva of the Deserted Island revealed the confirmed cast which includes Kim Hyo Jin, Choi Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, and Kim Joo Heon. Love All Play actor Choi Jong Hyeop will be taking on the role of Kang Bo Geol, a producer of YGN's Entertainment department. Cha Hak Yeon will play Kang Woo Hak, the elder brother of Kang Bo Geol who is a social affairs reporter at the same company as his brother.

Kim Hyo Jin will be seen as Yoon Ran Ju, a talented singer who is no longer famous as she was before. Yoon Ran Ju meets Seo Mok Ha who is her huge fan, she gets inspiration from Seo Mok Ha to follow her dream once again. Kim Joo Heon will play the role of Lee Seo Joon, the president of an entertainment agency. Kim Joo Heon is likely to show his strong aura through Lee Seo Joon.

