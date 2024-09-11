Divorce Attorney Shin's Cho Seung Woo likely to join Nam Joo Hyuk and Roh Yoon Seo in dark fantasy, Donggung; Reports

Renowned actor Cho Seung Woo known for his latest drama Divorce Attorney Shin is in talks to join Nam Joo Hyuk and Roh Yoon Seo in the highly anticipated fantasy-action drama Donggung. This potential casting has already sparked significant excitement among fans, given his distinguished career and the intriguing premise of the new series.

On September 11, K-media reports surfaced suggesting that Cho Seung Woo might take on one of the main roles in Donggung (literal title). His agency, Goodman Story, responded cautiously but positively, stating, "It’s a project he is positively reviewing." If confirmed, this will mark Cho Seung Woo's return to the small screen in a genre that blends historical intrigue with dark fantasy elements.

Meanwhile, Donggung (literal title) is set in a mysterious palace plagued by ghosts, and the story revolves around the efforts to exorcise these spirits. The drama is shaping up to be a thrilling blend of historical drama and supernatural action, featuring a ghost slayer and a court lady who secretly infiltrate the palace to rid it of its haunting. Cho Seung Woo is reportedly being considered for the role of the palace king, a character who finds himself at the epicenter of these supernatural occurrences.

The casting news comes after Nam Joo Hyuk was reported in June to be in discussions for the role of the ghost slayer, a figure tasked with the perilous job of battling the spirits. Roh Yoon Seo, who has gained recognition for her recent performances in dramas like Our Blues, on the other hand is in talks to play the court lady, a key player in the story’s unfolding mysteries.

Cho Seung Woo's potential involvement in the drama is particularly noteworthy due to his previous collaboration with director Choi Jung Kyu. The two worked together on the 2012 drama The King’s Doctor, which not only marked Cho Seung Woo’s television debut but also earned him the prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize) award. This history of successful collaboration adds an extra layer of anticipation to his participation in Donggung (literal title), as viewers look forward to seeing the cast’s synergy chemistry rekindled in a new and exciting context.

The drama is currently in discussions to be released on a global OTT platform, a move that would make the series accessible to an international audience. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on what promises to be a gripping addition to the world of K-dramas.

