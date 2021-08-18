Divya Agarwal's wig catches fire on the sets of Cartel; Here's what happened

Actress Divya Agarwal who is currently seen in Bigg Boss OTT is preparing for her next action-drama 'Cartel' and will be playing the role of a make-up artist . While at one point it was a delight for her to play multiple characters in one show, Divya Agarwal also had another experience that she would never forget. During one of the scenes her wig caught on fire and as a result, things got frightening on the sets.

While narrating the incident, Divya said: "As you know, there are multiple characters that I am playing in the show. I had quite a scary yet funny experience. During one of the sequences, I had a fire juggler in my hand and I was playing with it. However, soon we realized that while we were doing the sequence with the fire juggler, it lit my wig. The next moment my wig was on fire."

She added: "However, my team and crew were absolutely hands-on. They helped me at the right time. It was a scary sight, but a part of me enjoyed the adventure. This incident will forever be etched in my memory."

'Cartel' will be streaming from August 20 on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.

