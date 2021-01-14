Divya Drishti actress Nyra Banerjee to star in an upcoming thriller web series ‘Helllo Jee'

Nyra Banerjee is looking beautiful in the small clip released by the makers on Instagram. Take a look.

Nyra Banerjee, who was last seen in a television serial Divya Drishti, will be now seen in a thriller web series titled Helllo Jee. The series teaser, which will be streamed on ALTBalaji, will be out on January 18. But today, the makers shared a glimpse of their most anticipated show 'Helllo Jee'. The small video featured Bollywood actress Sunny Leone dancing to the tune of Helllo Jee. The video also showed glamorous Nyra Banerjee alongside ravishing diva Sunny Leone.

Talking about the show to IANS, Nyra has said that she is very excited about her role. “My character Angelina is an absconder and I am glad for this opportunity,” the actress was quoted saying. The protagonist of any show is a male character, but by 'Helllo Jee', the makers break the shackles by having Nyra Banerjee as their lead. Helllo Jee is a story of a phone dating operator who is on the run from her past and ends up emancipating a bunch of struggling women in a quaint township.

Nyra Banerjee rose to fame with her roles in Divya Drishti and Excuse Me Maadam. Divya Drishti, a supernatural drama, was aired on Star Plus.

This original web-series will fascinate and mesmerise each soul through its display of Womance. It showcases the power of women coming together and letting their hair down while building their lives up. The show will demonstrate that the only way out of fear is through it!

