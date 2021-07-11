Divyanka Tripathi heaps praises for Vivek Dahiya’s performance in State of Siege: Temple Attack

Impressed with Vivek Dahiya’s performance in the State of Siege: Temple Attack, Divyanka Tripathi says she is a ‘proud wife’.

The State of Siege: Temple Attack is garnering all the attention of late. The film starring Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Sameer Soni is based on the 2002 terror attack on Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. The OTT release has received an overwhelming response from the audience. From its story to the direction, every bit is aesthetically knit to give us an impressive watch.

While everyone has shared their views on the recent release, Divyanka Tripathi has also come up with her reviews. One of the characters in the film has won Divyanka’s heart and it is none other than Vivek Dahiya. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka is extremely proud of her husband Vivek Dahiya. She is surely impressed with his performance in the movie. An elated Divyanka in her Instagram story shared a grab from the movie and wrote, “Film ‘State of Siege 2’ Edge of the seat entertainment!”. Heaping praise on Vivek, she added, “I’m a proud wife and happy audience”.

Take a look:

Popularly known for his character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek made his digital debut last year. The actor featured in director Matthew Leutwyler's web series, State Of Siege: 26/11 and impressed the audience with his impeccable performance. The makers of the show decided to bring a new edition of the web series and titled it the State Of Siege: Temple Attack. The TV star, Vivek retained from the first edition and reprised his role of Rohit Bagga in the second part, which was turned into a film.

