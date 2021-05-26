Divyanka Tripathi wants to do good quality web shows post KKK 11; Says 'They're unabashed, not driven by TRPs'

Amid the boom in OTT due to COVID 19 pandemic, the content has left everyone hooked and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also has claimed to be a fan of it. In a recent chat, Divyanka has said that after finishing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she would like to take the OTT route.

Over the past year, the OTT content has boomed amid the COVID 19 pandemic and hence, several film and television actors have taken the same route. Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also has expressed her willingness to take on more good quality web shows after she finishes off her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in a recent chat with a portal. Currently, she is in Cape Town for the shoot of the stunt based reality show and has been enjoying every moment with other contestants.

While talking to Koimoi, Divyanka shared that she has been a fan of OTT content as it is not driven by Box office expectations or TRPs. The actress further said that OTT is quite 'daring' as they are freer in telling stories. When asked what she would like to do after finishing her stint on the adventure reality show, Divyanka was quick to add that she would want to do OTT content. She said, "I would like to be a part of good quality web shows; I’m just keeping my fingers crossed."

Talking about her interest in OTT shows, Divyanka told the portal, "I'm a total OTT audience, I’m really hooked to it. I feel the content on OTT is quite daring. It’s out of the box, they take chances and they’re unabashed. Thankfully they’re not so much driven by TRPs, box office expectations. They have more freedom in terms of story-telling, content creation. It’s more satisfying for an actor as well as the makers."

Well, the actress has been a part of an OTT show titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala with Rajeev Khandelwal and it gave fans a glimpse into her fun and experimental side. Besides this, Divyanka is popularly known for her portrayal of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also was the host of The Voice 3 on Star Plus briefly after her stint with YHM got over. Before heading for KKK 11, Divyanka finished her stint with Crime Patrol as a host. She has been quite active lately on social media as she has been sharing snippets from Cape Town with other contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla and more.

