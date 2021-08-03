DJ Snake teases yet another spoiler for his rumoured collab with BLACKPINK's Lisa in a now deleted tweet

Nothing can pass through an eagle-eyed K-pop fan after all! Previously, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK's Lisa will be making her solo debut this summer and has already completed the patchwork for that. But, there is complete silence on Lisa and YG Entertainment's end post the confirmation, keeping Lisa's solo debut album preparation strictly under wraps. However, thanks to a talented artist and Lisa's rumoured collaborator, we might have gotten some dope on Lisa's solo album.

Yes, we are referring to the talented French record producer, DJ Snake, who confirmed his collaboration with Lisa in a series of now-deleted tweets. He had also shared a snippet of a female voice singing the verse 'All Night Long' and tagged Lisa's official Instagram handle as well. He deleted the post, but fans recognized Lisa's voice and began speculating the concept of her upcoming solo album. Now, DJ Snake teased BLINKs with yet another spoiler for his rumoured collaboration with Lisa.

It all started with a curious BLINK tweeting "dj snake has been really quiet about the collab for a good while now". DJ Snake responded to the inquisitive fan's query and wrote in a now-deleted tweet "Everything Is Under Control - Shooting the video soon", followed by prayer hands' emoticon. The tweet has certainly got us excited for Lisa's upcoming solo album! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

