DKZ and Semantic Error’s Jaechan to make his TV drama debut in JTBC drama alongside Han Sunhwa and Uhm Tae Goo

According to a South Korean media outlet on February 9th, DKZ’s Jaechan was cast in JTBC's new drama 'The Woman Who Plays' (script Nakyung, directed by Kim Younghwan).

'Woman Who Plays’ is based on a web novel of the same name and depicts the romance between Ji Hwan (Um Tae Goo), an older man who has cleared up his dark past, and Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa), a young woman who plays with children. In the drama, Jaechan plays Dong Hee, the cute maknae who faithfully follows Ji Hwan, the 'big brother'. Attention is focused on the chemistry between Jaechan and Um Tae Goo. In particular, it is the first time for Jaechan to appear in a TV drama in 'The Woman Who Plays'. In the web drama 'Semantic Error' released in February of last year, he played the role of Choo Sang Woo and rose to stardom with Park Seoham, raising expectations for his first positive debut.

Jaechan:

Along with Jaechan's popularity, DKZ enjoys reverse popularity and achieves a 'career high', continuing the upward trend. In addition, Jaechan proved the potential of an 'acting idol' by sweeping the Blue Dragon Series Awards Popular Star Award, the Grand Bell Awards New Wave Award, and the 'Brand of the Year 2022 Grand Prize' in the acting idol category with 'Semantic Error'. Jaechan's appearance in 'The Woman Who Plays' is scheduled to air within the year.

Jaechan donated 10 million won to the Korea Children's Leukemia Foundation on December 29th. He sponsored in the name of herself and the 'Club' (fandom name). Donations are used for childhood cancer patients. 'Donyo Entertainment' revealed the background of the donation, saying, "Jaechan decided to donate after hearing a fan's story." Jaechan appeared on JTBC's YouTube 'Hello, You' in July. She read a letter from a fan whose daughter had childhood cancer. From this time on, she became interested in children with childhood cancer and looked for her donation sources. The agency hinted, “Jaechan felt very grateful for the love he received from fans this year.

