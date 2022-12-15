‘DNA’ becomes BTS’s THIRD Music Video to cross 1.5 Billion Views

The beloved boy group BTS has been in the limelight for their musical achievements. This time the 7-member band has managed to grab attention with their recent praise-worthy milestone for their 2017 song, ‘DNA.’

On December 15, 2022, BTS’s music video for “DNA” surpassed over 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Reportedly, the views crossed 1.5 Billion at around 2:13 PM KST. [10:43 AM IST.]

The music video was released on September 18, 2017, which means exactly five years, two months, and 27 days later, DNA’s music video surpassed 1.5 billion views on the global online video-sharing platform.

DNA is the THIRD BTS song to achieve the milestone

BTS’s DNA becomes the third music video to hit 1.5 billion views followed by ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘Dynamite.’ Boy With Luv crossed 1.5 billion views in April 2022 which was BTS’s first-ever music video to achieve the milestone. Dynamite on the other hand was the second but the fastest music video to hit the 1.5 Billion mark in June 2022.

Watch DNA's beloved MV here -