‘DNA’ becomes BTS’s THIRD Music Video to cross 1.5 Billion Views
BTS’s ‘DNA’ becomes their third Music Video to surpass 1.5 Billion Views on the global online video sharing platform followed by ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘Dynamite.’
The beloved boy group BTS has been in the limelight for their musical achievements. This time the 7-member band has managed to grab attention with their recent praise-worthy milestone for their 2017 song, ‘DNA.’
DNA’s music video crosses 1.5 Billion Views on YouTube
On December 15, 2022, BTS’s music video for “DNA” surpassed over 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Reportedly, the views crossed 1.5 Billion at around 2:13 PM KST. [10:43 AM IST.]
The music video was released on September 18, 2017, which means exactly five years, two months, and 27 days later, DNA’s music video surpassed 1.5 billion views on the global online video-sharing platform.
DNA is the THIRD BTS song to achieve the milestone
BTS’s DNA becomes the third music video to hit 1.5 billion views followed by ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘Dynamite.’ Boy With Luv crossed 1.5 billion views in April 2022 which was BTS’s first-ever music video to achieve the milestone. Dynamite on the other hand was the second but the fastest music video to hit the 1.5 Billion mark in June 2022.
Watch DNA's beloved MV here -
About BTS’s DNA
‘DNA’ is a beloved BTS song that was released in both Korean and Japanese languages. The Korean version of the hit song was released on September 18, 2017, while the Japanese version was released on December 6, 2017. The music video for the sensational song premiered with the release of the song and was directed by YongSeok Choi. Ever since its release the song has been loved by K-pop fans and has received a number of accolades over the years.
