Do BTS members get jealous of each other’s success? SUGA gives befitting and touching response

Min Yoongi, Agust D or BTS’ SUGA, one thing you can definitely expect from the rapper and singer-songwriter is brutal honesty. Currently on his debut solo tour, the star recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times about his individual career, his artistry, and especially his ‘Minstradamus’ presence in the music industry.

SUGA on other BTS members’ success

The seven boys are close-knit, one would say it’s only a miracle how they managed to stay afloat despite the adversities in life and all the drama that’s come their way in the last almost 10 years. So, when SUGA was asked about the massive demand for his live shows and if this arouses competitiveness between the bandmates, he shot down all doubts with his heartwarming response, wondering if anyone is competitive with their family members. Jealousy definitely stands no ground in the group as the members are just as close as a brother or sister would be.

The best part came soon after as the rapper called his mates ‘real brothers’ saying that seeing them do well it’s only ‘even better’ than if he does well himself.

SUGA about BTS being his family

The second oldest in the group thinks of the other six members as his family, and finds it only natural after living together ‘for 13 years in one house under the same roof 24/7’. SUGA is very aware of people’s perception of the relationships between K-pop groups’ members being doubted but he is here to lend all the support and cheer on his brothers, feeling proud of their achievements, like Jimin's Billboard Hot100 debut with 'Like Crazy'.

About SUGA’s recent activities

The ‘Daechwita’ member is on his solo tour around the US followed by which he is set to come to Asia with shows in Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, and Japan, as well as his homeland South Korea. He is the first one from BTS to go on a solo tour and previously was praised by RM for taking one for the team, helping them in the future with his valuable advice and experience. His solo documentary ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’, running over the creative journey of his latest album ‘D-DAY’ will be made available in selected cinemas around the world for a limited time in June.



