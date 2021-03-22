Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol actor Lee Jae Wook to leave his current agency VAST Entertainment

The rising star's contract with his current agency has officially ended. Read on to find out.

Break-ups of any kind hurt! In a strange dichotomy, Earlier today, we reported as to how the talented and charismatic actor Lee Joon Gi has decided to renew his contract with his current agency Namoo Actors. The agency in turn responded by saying that they are happy and excited to prolong their working relationship with Lee Joon Gi and do their best to support him in his ventures. On the other hand, we have a piece of sad news for fans of rising star Lee Jae Wook! The young and talented star has decided to leave his current agency VAST Entertainment.

According to an update by Lee Jae Wook's fan cafe, Lee Jae Wook's official fan cafe revealed on March 22 that the rising star was leaving his current agency as his contract officially ended and has decided to not renew his current contract. Lee Jae Wook's official fan cafe announced that as the contract has officially ended, the fan cafe, which was operated by the actor's agency is officially suspended.

VAST Entertainment signed Lee Jae Wook immediately after they saw his amazing performance in the Hyun Bin-Park Shin Hye starrer, Memories of the Alhambra. Lee Jae Wook played the role of Macro Han who is a programmer and hacker, affiliated with Se Joo, played by EXO's Chanyeol. Lee Jae Wook had signed with VAST Entertainment for three years. He last appeared in the drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol opposite Go Ara.

ALSO READ: From Hwang In Yeop to Park Yoona: 7 K Drama rising stars we cannot get our eyes off

What are your thoughts on the issue? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×