Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol: How Go Ara’s effortless style is still giving us fashion inspiration

Go Ara made her much-awaited comeback to the screens in October 2020 with Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, in which the actress plays the lead role of Goo Ra-Ra a pianist. While the show starts off with the actress being a very wealthy pianist, it takes an unexpected turn when she faces bankruptcy after her father’s death and finds herself at a piano academy in a small village where she falls in love with a mystery man. Trying to survive after the tragic passing of her father, she maintains a cheerful attitude despite her hardships, and she begins to connect with the man who steps in to help her.

The show starts out by giving fans a glimpse of Go Ara’s wealthy lifestyle and with her being the daughter of a resourceful man, her deeply rooted class was a big part of styling and the highlight of the initial episodes. While the amazing plot, charming storyline, brilliant casting and cast members were all more than enough to keep fans glued to their screens, it was the fashion we stayed for.

From high fashion to comfortable and chic everyday wear, Go Ara’s range in the show is impeccable. The character was spoiled by her father, and Ra Ra often dressed like a princess with her flouncy skirts, frill details, and pastel-coloured outfits. This style fit her bubbly, kindhearted, and innocent personality perfectly. And some would even argue that her innocence is what made Joon, (Lee Jae Wook) a handsome, responsible young man fall in love with her.

ALSO READ: Find Me in Your Memory: Moon Ga Young charmed fans with her style statements in this hit TV drama