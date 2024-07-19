'Do I disturb him that much?': Girls' Generation's Taeyeon hilariously reacts to GOT7's BamBam unfollowing her

Girls' Generation’s Taeyeon humorously addressed GOT7's BamBam unfollowing her on social media. Known for his long-time admiration of Taeyeon, BamBam's decision surprised many. On DEX’s Fridge, Taeyeon acknowledged BamBam's reason, which was focusing on his solo concert, and playfully questioned if she disturbed him that much.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon reacts to GOT7’s BamBam unfollowing her

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon recently shared a hilarious reaction to GOT7's BamBam unfollowing her on social media. During her recent appearance on DEX’s Fridge Interview, host DEX (Kim Jin Young) brought up BamBam's recent unfollowing.

Taeyeon acknowledged the act, mentioning that BamBam did it to focus on his upcoming solo concert preparations. With a mix of curiosity and humor, Taeyeon wondered if she was disturbing BamBam that much. DEX interpreted the unfollowing as a testament to BamBam's deep admiration for her.

DEX also suggested that Taeyeon's influence was so significant that it distracted BamBam. This idea isn't far-fetched, given BamBam's history of expressing his admiration for Taeyeon on social media.

Fans have long known that BamBam has been a dedicated admirer of Taeyeon since his pre-debut days. He even attended her fan events and has had several memorable interactions with her, including taking photos together at events.

On DEX's suggestion, Taeyeon sent BamBam a lighthearted video message, calling him a pro and laughing about the situation.

Watch the full episode here;

More details about Taeyeon and BamBam’s latest activities

SNSD’s Taeyeon, released her fifth extended play, To. X, on November 27, 2023. The EP, along with its lead single, reached number two on the Circle Album and Digital Charts. She also recorded Dream for JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri, which gained popularity on Instagram Reels and reached number 18 on the Circle Digital Chart. On July 8, 2024, Taeyeon released her new single, Heaven.

Meanwhile, BamBam released his first studio album, Sour & Sweet, on March 28, 2023. He embarked on his first world tour, Area 52, in late 2023, selling out shows across Asia. On May 4, 2024, he held a sold-out encore concert in Bangkok, featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi.

