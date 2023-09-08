'Do I talk like that?': When GOT7's Jackson expressed shock seeing MONSTA X's Joohoney imitate him

MONSTA X's Joohoney and GOT7 member Jackson are known for their close friendship as they have displayed their bond on screen multiple times. One of the most iconic moments was when Joohoney introduced himself as Jackson imitating his actions and the way he speaks. Read below to know how the PSYCHE singer did it.

When GOT7's Jackson expressed shock seeing MONSTA X's Joohoney imitate him

On an episode of Weekly Idol aired seven years ago in 2016, MONSTA X's Joohoney, Jackson of GOT7, TWICE's Dahyun, and GFRIEND's SinB. The MAGIC MAN singer entered as soon as they introduced him, he came dancing to the song Fly showing his high energy with a back flip saying, "I am always like this". Seeing his power-packed entry the hosts asked if he was angry at anyone. To which he adorably tried to explain that he was showing his Chinese energy since he is from China. GFRIEND's SinB and TWICE's Dahyun entered after him.

However, Joohoney's entry caught everyone's eyes, as he did the exact steps Jackson did to the song Fly and even almost matched his outfits with the singer. Joohoney with the exact same energy said, "I am always like this". Jackson was dumbfounded and startled asking if Joohoney was copying him. Jackson asked, "Do I talk like that?", repeating every word Joohoney said, "You talk like that". The hosts and guests burst into laughter as the imitation was almost accurate. Meanwhile, Host Hani complimented Joohoney on his acting and Jackson was still lost.

Jackson and Joohoney recent activities

GOT7 member Jackson is a rapper and singer who is widely known as Jackson Wang. He is currently working on MAGIC MAN 2 and previously held his MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR concert in Macau on July 15-16. He was spotted in Thailand for his brand endorsement events where he met many of his fans later that month. Joohoney who is a singer and rapper in the K-pop group MONSTA X is currently serving in the military. On July 24, he enlisted in the army and began his basic training in order to serve as a soldier on active duty. According to his agency, he enlisted without any special events.

